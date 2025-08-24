White Rhino reintroduction journey marches on

A wave of excitement is spreading across the conservation and tourism sector in Uganda with the set plan of reintroducing white rhinos back into the wild, about 50 years after the last rhino was gunned down in the country.

Ajai Wildlife Reserve has been chosen as the first recipient of the 20 giant mammals that used to roam the area for centuries.

For conservationists, it brings fresh, the memories of their efforts in conserving and preserving what their dream jobs offers them, while for the tourism sector players, it is an opportunity to diversify their tourism products. Either way, the benefits spread across the board.

At the centre of it all is the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), that has set December as the month in which at least 20 rhinos will be translocated from Zziwa Rhino Sanctuary in Nakasongola to Ajai, the natural habitat that used to house their Northern White rhino cousin species before they disappeared due to poaching. Recently, the authority, together with the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities and Uganda Tourism Board launched an ambitious plan to raise up to $11 million (Shs40billion) to conserve the country’s White Rhinos.

Dubbed Name a Rhino Campaign, the UWA plans to use part of the proceeds to translocate up to 20 white rhinos to Ajai wildlife reserve in Madi Okollo District. A total of 17 juvenile rhinos will be named on September 22, 2025 at a function presided over by President Museveni at the Zziwa Rhino Sanctuary in Nakasongola District. Individuals, institutions and corporate bodies that have paid money will be allowed to name the 17 rhinos, according to Dr James Musinguzi, the Executive Director of UWA.

“The ceremony will offer individuals, corporates, and philanthropists the unique opportunity to symbolically ‘adopt’ and name a rhino, with proceeds directly funding habitat expansion, veterinary care, anti-poaching measures, and community conservation programmes,” he intimated.

“Uganda hosts an incredibly diverse array of wildlife and ecosystems, making it a globally significant biodiversity hotspot,” he said, adding that Uganda’s story of rhinos symbolises despair when the rhinos disappeared and hope, after the reintroduction of the Southern white rhino sub species.

However, by the late 80s, due to civil unrest and rampant poaching, the rhino population got extinct.

Critical need

Musinguzi said recognising the critical need to restore these majestic creatures, government initiated efforts to introduce rhinos back into the wild.

“And this initiative followed three critical pathways, awareness creation, rhino breeding, and reproduction into the wild and has since achieved significant milestones, including the successful breeding programme at the Zziwa Rhino Sanctuary, where 42 white rhinos have been born from a population of 6 individuals since the breeding program began in 2006. We have now a population of 50 rhinos, including the two at Entebbe Wildlife and Conservation Education Centre,” he said.

“This will be a celebration of how far we have come, from extinction in the wild in the 1980s, to now having 48 rhinos in Uganda, including 46 at Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary. But it is also a call to action. Uganda was once home to the Northern White rhino subspecies and Eastern Black rhinos.

However, the insecurities in the country between 1971 and 1986 sent the giant mammals into extinction. In 2006, government through the conservation body launched a plan to reintroduce the white rhinos into the country, with the southern subspecies brought from Kenya and USA.

Since then, the breeding programme at Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary has seen 40 Southern White Rhinos born from an initial founder population of six.

Under the National Rhino Conservation and Management Strategy for Uganda (2018–2028), the country aims to achieve an annual rhino population growth rate of at least five percent. This will be driven by strengthened security, protection and law enforcement, reintroduction and establishment of new populations, building national capacity for effective management, and promoting education and public awareness on the value of rhino conservation.

“We are naming to save the rhinos which were extinct in Uganda and are now going to be roaming freely in the wild because we are introducing the Southern White rhino species into Ajai Wildlife Reserve after a feasibility study was conducted and suitable sites for rhinos were identified,” he said.

Martin Mugara, the State Minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, said the act of naming baby rhinos is a demonstration of Uganda's commitment to conservation and the role it plays in the country's social economic transformation.

“Given the threats we face from biodiversity loss, climate change, and pollution as part of conserving the rhinos in Uganda, we will translocate the rhinos to Ajai Wildlife Reserve to accommodate the growing number of rhinos. The translocation will also benefit communities through new economic opportunities, increased tourism, and job creation, especially around Ajai,” he said.

He asked Ugandans and other partners to contribute to the rhino conservation efforts and ensure the animals are taken back to their natural habitat.

“I would like to humbly request you all to contribute to this historic moment by naming the baby rhinos and sponsoring these efforts as champions of the rhino conservation. It is our prayer that you keep advocating for rhino conservation in Uganda and continue to tell the world this important story,” he said.

Plans for black rhinos

Musinguzi also said the authority, together with other partners, is also looking at the possibility of reintroducing the native Eastern Black rhinos that also got extinct around the same period when the Northern White rhinos were killed.

“We are now dealing with the Southern White. And after that, we are going to deal with the indigenous Eastern Black that was indigenous in Uganda's context. So it's not a one-off for the Southern White. We are already working with partners to see how we can reintroduce the indigenous Eastern Black,” he said.

Kenya still has the Eastern Black rhinos. Musinguzi said they will probably get some from there while also looking for other options across the world.

“We have some in Kenya, so we are talking to Kenya Wildlife Service. We have some in Czech Republic under the European Zoo and Aquarium Association. Indigenous African rhinos, by the way, exist in the Czech Republic and so we are in this discussion to see how we can bring back some of them,” he said.