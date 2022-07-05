Ugandans in North America return to Las Vegas for US - Africa expo

Ugandans in North America will starting August 31 to September 6 gather in Las Vegas for a US-Africa expo expected to draw the attendance of entrepreneurs from key African markets and the U.S.

Under the theme Innovation, Growth and Profitability, the expo will be running international audience business sessions during the day and Ugandan Community activities on weekend nights at the new Resorts World on North America’s Labor Day Holiday.

The new Resorts World where the event is expected to happen

UNAA Causes chief executive, Mr David Muwanga told this publication that he was upbeat about the expo.

“We are covering policy and investment, technology and capital plus international trade,” he said.

The expo is to be moderated by Nation Media Groups, Sandrah Kahumuza Twinoburyo and Next Media Services’ Isabella Tugume.

The organisers said the main objective of the expo is to promote Uganda and African products in the US market with access to US Capital for African Entrepreneurs.

The delegates will also be treated to an expansive entertainment lineup of featuring David Lutalo, King Saha, Cindy Sanyu, Sheebah, Zex Bilangilangi, B2C and John Blaq, among others.

“The delegates will also experience firsthand Las Vegas’s only new Mega Resort developed in the past decade.”