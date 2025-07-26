What do you know about Tequila?

In celebration of World Tequila Day today, Don Julio (pronounced Hulio), which is the most valuable tequila brand in the world, is throwing a party at Ndere Troupe Centre. Dubbed ‘Cantina Fiesta’, the bash is a celebration of that potent Mexican drink that needs no introduction, whose shots have on many occasions sent us all flying to cloud nine.

The party is the first of its kind in Uganda and Nigerian artiste Lojay, known for his hit song, Monalisa, is slated to perform on top of several surprise guests and top DJs. Before you go shouting “Arriba,” and dusting off your cowboy boots, let’s meet the Don himself, the legend that created the legendary brand.

Meet Don Julio





Don Julio González wasn’t born into wealth. He didn’t have a flashy factory or international investors. What he had was a dream, and a horse. At just 17, with a small loan and a massive vision, he built his first tequila distillery - La Primavera, in the Jaliscan Highlands of Mexico back in 1942. While others mass-produced tequila, Don Julio took the long route: hand-selecting only the ripest agave. Agave tequilana, is a native plant of Jalisco state of Mexico, whose sap is the base ingredient of tequila. Don Julio, burning with a passion for perfection, chose to slow-roast the agave for longer, and use more agave per bottle than any of his contemporaries dared to. He even redesigned the traditional tall bottle to a shorter, wider shape, so people could see each other across the table while sipping the drink. And just like that, Don Julio had built a solid philosophy. He didn’t just make tequila; he made tequila personal. His philosophy lives on in every expression of Don Julio’s five core products.

Blanco

Don Julio Blanco is tequila in its purest form; unaged, unfiltered, and unapologetically fresh. Made from 100 percent blue weber agave, and distilled using time-honoured methods, Blanco is crisp and clean, with bright citrusy notes that are perfect for cocktails. Whether it’s a Paloma, Tommy’s Margarita, or even a classic Tequila Sunrise, this one’s the life of the party. You’ll taste hint of fresh herbs, lime sherbet, black pepper, and a touch of vanilla on the nose. It is a zesty, vibrant taste that works neat on the rocks, or in a good shaker with lime, salt and a good story.

Reposado

Don Julio Reposado is the smooth talker. Aged for eight months in American white oak barrels, it brings mellow depth without losing the fresh spirit of agave. This golden honeyed tequila has rich aromas of orange peel and raw agave, perfect for those who like their drinks smooth, but with a little more personality. Think of it as the grown-up version of Blanco, ideal for evenings when you're winding down, but still want to impress. Expect hints light caramel, ginger candy, citrus and warm spice, with a soft wood finish. It’s excellent over ice, in a Tequila Mule, and a favorite of old fashioned cocktail lovers.

Añejo





Then there’s Don Julio Añejo, the deep thinker of the lineup. Aged for 18 months in American white oak, it’s full-bodied, rich, and velvety. This is the tequila you pull out when you want to make a point, or impress someone who thinks they’ve “tasted it all.” From butterscotch and chocolate sauce, to dried apricots, warm oak, and orange zest, this is tequila with layers. Best enjoyed neat, in a proper glass, it pairs surprisingly well with dark chocolate or roasted groundnuts, and lets the flavours do the flirting.





1942

Don Julio 1942 is the icon. This bottle sits on the top of shelves of VIP lounges. It’s the tequila of dons as the average bottle of this baby goes for Shs900,000. Crafted in honour of the year Don Julio began his tequila journey, it’s aged for over two and a half years in small batches, and is the drink of choice for connoisseurs, celebrities, and people who take their spirits seriously. It’s not a tequila you shoot; it’s a tequila you celebrate. With roasted agave, vanilla, tropical fruits and a caramel smoothness that lingers, it’s best served neat. Preferably in a quiet moment or when making a toast that matters. We may be far from Mexico, but Ugandans know how to appreciate quality when we see and sip. According to Simon Lapyem, the Brand Manager for Don Julio Uganda, World Tequila Day is the perfect occasion to elevate the way we think about this iconic spirit.

“Tequila isn’t just a drink, it’s a legacy. World Tequila Day gives us the chance to celebrate Don Julio’s unmatched commitment to craft and elevate tequila beyond just a party starter. We’re excited to bring that spirit alive here in Kampala,” he says. And true to that spirit, Don Julio is throwing a proper celebration today. At the Cantina Fiesta, tequila aficionados will enjoy curated tequila tastings and signature Don Julio cocktails, Mexican-inspired bites, live DJs, an immersive décor, and so much more. Of course it is a Mexican dress code.

It's the kind of vibe where a Reposado Mojito meets a Rolex chapati, and it works. Whether you’re a Blanco newbie or a seasoned Añejo sipper, Don Julio has a bottle (and a mood) for you. And as we celebrate World Tequila Day here in Uganda, we’re reminded that good drinks, like good stories, deserve to be shared. So, the next time you raise a glass, remember: Don Julio wasn’t just making tequila; he was making moments. And this week, we get to be a part of that.