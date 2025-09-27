What’s the fuss with Entebbe’s Dollars Lounge?

Entebbe Town is known for many things. It is home to Uganda’s only international airport. It was Uganda’s first ever capital city and the president lives there, which is why it is called ‘Entebbe’ (chair). It is also home to East Africa’s oldest golf course, which gives it a certain snooty aristocratic zing. But away from politics, Entebbe is a vibe when it comes to party.

It is surrounded by beautiful beaches on all sides of the idyllic peninsular that attract thousands every weekend and is the gateway to Ssesse Islands, a popular hide away with local tourists. This is why well-positioned pubs make a killing in Entebbe. One such bar is Dollar Springs Lounge in Abaita, popularly known as Dollars. You hear of a pub in passing from one person and then someone else mentions it and before you know it, you find yourself there. Often times, there is nothing to write home about after you’ve been to some strange pub far away from home. After all, it is beer and music in every one of them. But some places have the X factor.

Dollars has so many great perks going for it. It is located just outside Nkumba University in Abayita Ababiri, a densely populated town near Entebbe. A university is always a great location for a pub. If students warm up to it, everyone else will naturally throng there. Dollars seems to have really marketed itself well to students because the amount of young lads and lasses in that pub is simply astounding. Which explains why all the locals would also throng there. And it is not just Nkumba. Kisubi University is also not far away.

Why have university students warmed up to Dollars? Probably because of the glitz. It occupies the rooftop of one of the tallest buildings in the town, making it as visible as a lighthouse. You won’t miss it if you stop in Abayita past 7pm. The sky spotlights make it even more conspicuous. So even the disinterested person might eventually decide to check it out. Inside, the pub itself is quite specious, considering that it occupies the whole floor. The seating arrangement is designed in a way that ensures you are technically on your feet (very tall stools) so that dancing comes naturally. Simple and nice. While it is essentially an open roof bar, the sides are roofed so that in case of rain, the party doesn’t slow down. But even if the rain is mad as hell, there is the option of transferring to the floor below where the restaurant section is located.

But its not just the university students who make this place “catch fire”. Because, you know, university students are broke as hell, it is the moneyed class from all the big organisations and government bodies in Entebbe who make all the business sense. Nkumba became a sprawling residential area in recent years and all these people need an outlet every once in a while.

My experience

I visited Dollars on a Wednesday night. My friend had said it is a night of good vibes because it is a bucket night. People tend to flock to pubs on bucket nights because of obvious reasons. It is the idea of having fun on budget that gets people’s attention. We arrived at 8pm and found the place deserted, technically. There were only two people seated in a corner. I was visibly disappointed but my friend just laughed at me. Because I didn’t know what he knew.

People in Entebbe don't have the same bar habits as those in Kampala. And it all comes down to traffic jam, I suppose. While most Kampala dwellers might be forced to hang around a bar or restaurant waiting for traffic to die down before heading home, Entebbe residents tend to head straight home because there is nothing stopping them. They only hit the bar much later. This explains why by 7pm, bars in Kampala are relatively well populated while an average bar in Entebbe is practically empty long past 8pm.

At 8pm on a Wednesday evening when a Kampala bar would typically be moderately populated, there were only two people in Dollars, with their two buckets of beer. So, we sat down on open rooftop joint and lit a cigar. The whole of the 8 o'clock hour showed little improvement in numbers or vibes. Because vibes are people, really. The DJ was warming up the air with some old school music on the low.

Interestingly, by 9pm, a few of the tables had been utterly darkened with buckets and buckets of beer bottles. Because that is how you attract the right attention. The darker your table is, the more likely that thirsty birds will come around. What seemed like a lost cause one hour earlier looked like it would “catch fire” anytime now.

By 11pm, there were so many people in the pub that you could barely find a place to stand. The music had long become louder and trendier. The crowd had grown to include all ages and classes, and the waitresses were running around in such haste you’d think there was an emergency. Dollars found a sweet spot between a young clientele and the moneyed class to deliver party the way party was originally meant to be delivered.

No Place to Stand

Beehive of activity.

By 11pm, there were so many people in the pub that you could barely find a place to stand. The music had long become louder and trendier. The crowd had grown to include all ages and classes, and the waitresses were running around in such haste you would think there was an emergency.



