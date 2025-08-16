A farmer's guide to water filtration for fish farming

Aquaculture is emerging as a powerful solution in the face of food security. But for fish farming to truly thrive, one fundamental principle must be understood and practiced by every farmer: the art of water management.

Gilbert Mutudo, an aquaculture technician at the Nabuin Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Zardi) in Moroto, says the health of a fish pond is determined long before the first fingerling is introduced.

Water management

“Many people believe fish farming is just about digging a hole and adding water, but that's a recipe for disaster,” Mutudo cautions.

“Every fish farmer, regardless of their method, must know how to properly filter and manage their water. The water is not just a home for the fish; it's their entire environment, and its quality dictates their survival and growth.”

Mutudo, who works closely with local farmers to implement sustainable practices, explains that the initial source of water—whether from a borehole, river, or rain catchment—is rarely clean enough to be used directly. It often contains suspended solids, harmful bacteria, parasites and undesirable chemicals. If this water is not filtered, farmers face numerous challenges.

“Unfiltered water is like a time bomb. It can lead to a host of problems: gill damage from mud and silt, stress and disease from parasites and ultimately, high mortality rates. When fish are stressed, they don’t eat, they don’t grow, and they are more susceptible to illness. All that investment is lost,” he says.

Mutudo stresses that success hinges on maintaining specific water quality parameters. For species common to Uganda such as tilapia and catfish, the water must be warm, ideally between 240C and 320C (750F−900F). Beyond temperature, the chemical makeup is vital. Dissolved oxygen levels should be kept above 5mg/L. Most critically, harmful compounds must be kept at near-zero levels.

“Ammonia, for instance, should always be below 0.05mg/L, as even low concentrations can damage fish gills. Similarly, nitrite levels should be less than 1mg/L to prevent toxicity,” he explains.

Different methods, different needs

Mutudo highlights three primary fish farming methods popular among fish farmers, each with its own unique water requirements.

Earthen ponds are often the most traditional and are considered the best system because they replicate the fish's natural habitat. Mutudo advises that water for ponds should be filtered to remove large organic and inorganic particles. He recommends a simple settling tank where water can sit for a few days to allow silt and sand to settle to the bottom.

“For ponds, the key is to manage the nutrients. We use natural biological filtration by encouraging the growth of beneficial plankton, which also serve as food for the fish,” he explains.

Earthen ponds require a minimum depth of one metre, which is crucial to prevent overheating and maintain a stable temperature.

It is also important that the water level does not reach the surface of the pond to prevent the fish from jumping out. When the soil is porous, dam lining is the best option to prevent water seepage.

Tarpaulin-lined ponds are a more controlled environment. They are easier to clean and manage, making water filtration even more critical.

“With tarpaulin ponds, we can use more advanced techniques such as mechanical filters to remove solids and biological filters to break down waste like ammonia and nitrites,” Mutudo says.

He adds that a farmer can construct a simple biological filter using a large bucket or barrel filled with a porous material like plastic bottle caps or scouring pads, through which water is pumped.

The porous surfaces provide a home for beneficial bacteria that naturally break down fish waste. However, he cautions that the sun can wear out the lining material in hot areas, sometimes within a year. A low-cost alternative for areas where the water doesn't reach the edge is a "sack mount," where sacks are used to line the pond.

He also offers a crucial rule of thumb for stocking density: “For a recirculating system, you can stock up to 39 tilapia or 78 catfish per cubic metre of water, provided you have a robust filtration and aeration system.” Another method is cage farming, which involves placing cages in existing natural water bodies like lakes.

This is less common but highly effective. Mutudo points out that in this method, the surrounding water body acts as a natural filtration and aeration system. However, farmers must still be vigilant.

“The main risk with cages is external pollution from the lake itself. Farmers need to regularly inspect the cages and the surrounding water for any signs of contamination or debris to ensure proper water flow and oxygen exchange,” he says.

Food security

For Mutudo, the push for proper aquaculture practices goes far beyond a single farm's profit. It is a critical component of food security. Fish farming provides a consistent and reliable source of high-quality protein, essential for combating malnutrition, especially among children. It also creates employment and income, empowering local communities.

“A fish farm is more than just a business; it’s a source of nutrition and economic stability. By teaching our farmers to master the basics of water filtration and management, we are not just helping them raise healthier fish. We are helping them build a more resilient and food-secure future for their families and their communities” Mutudo says.