Acan finds fortune in bean farming  

The Karimojong community located in north eastern Uganda are known to be pastoralists, rearing cattle and goats.

Their main staple food is raw milk mixed with blood (obtained after piercing through the skin of the animal) as well as smoked meat, cow ghee, smoked hides and fresh beef.

However, this trend is slowly changing with farmers in the region adopting a number of crops which they are growing after intervention by agricultural scientists and development partners.

As such the current ongoing adoption is growing green gram and ordinary bean varieties developed to resist drought conditions.

This is vividly seen in farmer fields in villages in Kotido where farmers are further growing beans for seed production.

Scientists and farmer engagement

It is the mandate of agricultural scientists at the National Agricultural Crops Resources Research Institute (NaCRRI) to breed different bean varieties.

Over the years, the scientists have bred several bean varieties including Narobean 1 and 6 varieties which grow well in semi-arid areas.

Scientists have been promoting growing of the two bean varieties in Karamoja as food security crop.

At the beginning of 2023, farmer groups in various villages in Kotido and Kabong purchased seeds which they embarked on growing and they have seen promising results from the harvest.

Farmer success stories

Christine Acan by ethnicity is Luo from Agago District. Her parents migrated to Kotido District during Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) insurgency and settled there.

Acan dropped out of school in Senior Four in 2011 and got married in family that owned lots of land.

She settled in farming growing mainly local sorghum variety, cow pea and green gram.

However with the intervention of scientists from National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro) the farmers were able to form an Association. She belongs to Loibanikitum Farmers Association comprising 30 members.

Acan, a resident of Lupuyo Parish, Langara village in Kotido District is practicing farming on 20 acres. The land belongs to the family of her husband Lochode Lokello part of which is used as grazing land.

Narobean varieties

Acan and other farmers have started earning millions of shillings after the introduction of high yielding Narobean 1 to 6 varieties.

Acan says she started planting the new varieties in 2021 when agronomists from Naro visited her farm in Kotido.

Acan says the new varieties which yield more than the common varieties are also resistant to several diseases.

“They advised me to buy the new varieties which have proven to be the best alternative compared with the previous varieties,” said Acan who’s earnings have more than doubled.

Acan is upbeat after a bumper harvest she will earn more millions.

“I planted 40 kilogrammes of Narobean 1 variety and was able to harvest 15 bags from three acres, each weighing 100 kilogrammes. I sold each kilogramme at Shs5,000. I am very happy with the figures and I intend to plant more,” she says.

The shift from the old to new varieties among selected farmers in the area is an attempt by Naro to ensure the farmers earn more from the same piece of land.



Storage

As a stockist, Acan has been able to construct a semi-permanent store which accommodates 70 bags of beans.

She says her store has become small because a number of farmers are venturing into growing beans and rely on her as sole purchaser.

As for produce harvested for food, she stores them in local granary but the capacity is small.

Benefits and challenges

Apart from storage challenge, the farmers are faced with the challenge of pests infesting their fields especially grasshoppers which tend to destroy bean leaves causing the flowers to abort.

The dry spell can sometimes get prolonged and this means growing beans in one season only.