Achola mints money from mixed farming

It is early morning hours and a team of science journalists from various media houses set off from Kampala to eastern Uganda on a fact-finding visit in farmer fields.

The lucky farmer to be visited first by the team is in Ajesa Village Serere District.

As the team approaches the farm of Hellen Achola 71 after a five hours’ drive, we see an enthusiastic elderly jolly woman standing by the road side giving directions.

She is full of joy to receive her visitors and from her action, one cannot tell she is in her old age bracket because she looks much younger.

Background

The story of Ms Hellen Achola is interesting because she started from scratch as a local gin brewer before venturing into farming.

Having dropped out from school in primary six because girls were not supposed to go to school that time, Achola decided to marry at a tender age in Busoga.

However, her husband was a polygamist, who left his wives to fend for their children. She decided to embrace brewing local gin which she sold as her sole source of income.

She gave birth to seven children and life became difficult for her. She decided to abandon the idea of remaining in marriage and went back to her village in Serere.

She rented a small room in Serere town continuing with her business of brewing and selling local gin while farming on her father’s land.

How she started

In 2000, scientists from the National Agricultural Semi-Arid Resources Research Institute (NaSARRI) went on ground to sensitize the community on the importance of growing ground nuts on commercial scale.

The scientists grouped the farmers into groups of 30 members. They gave each farmer half a kilogramme of groundnut of six different varieties which they multiplied in larger volumes.

However, upon every harvesting season, the scientists went evaluating these varieties and farmers came up with three preferred varieties namely Serenut 1R, Serenut 2 and Serenut 3R. The scientists encouraged the farmers in the various groups to grow the three varieties and Achola picked interest in farming groundnut on her father’s land on large scale.

In 2001, World Food Programme approached the scientists at NaSARRI for supply of groundnuts in large quantities.

Ms Achola was among the farmers who had bumper harvest and upon delivering her produce, she earned Shs8m.

Excitement of cash flow from farming

It is at this time that Achola abandoned selling of local gin to fully engage in farming. Later her father gave her about three acres of land on which she was growing ground nuts.

However upon receiving her first cash from the sale of ground nuts, she became insecure knowing that thieves would come and rob her.

She went with her elder daughter and they slept in the bush. Early the following day she proceeded to Mbale to bank her money.

But with no idea of the procedure of opening a bank account, she consulted the bank manager who helped her accordingly.

Achola never looked back as she began expanding her land and as of today she is practicing mixed agriculture on 17 acres.

Mixed farming and her achievements

Achola concentrated on growing groundnuts untill 2014 when the booming market started dwindling and she shifted to farming cassava, which is now her major cash crop.

She is still growing groundnuts, simsim, beans, maize and East African Highland (matooke) banana. She grows simsim on one acre where she is able to harvest between two and five bags measured in 50 kilogrammes and each kilogramme is sold at Shs4,000.

She is also able to harvest 10-12 bags of groundnuts every season and each bag weighing 50 kilogramme is sold at Shs150,000.

She grows maize on five acres and in a good season she is able to harvest over 30 bags each weighing 50 kilogramme. On average Ms Achola earns Shs1,500 per kilogramme for maize.

Benefits

Achola is a happy woman today, thanks to her initiative to take on farming as a job. She has managed to educate her seven children most of whom are formally working in various professions.

One of her sons managed to go for further studies in Canada and he is now working there which is her major pride.

Challenges

She is faced with the challenge of pest and disease attacks especially in her cassava farm where the variety she is growing has succumbed to Cassava Brown Streak Virus (CBSV) causing rotting of the tubers.