Acidic cow milk

My cow’s milk is becoming acidic. How can I correct this problem because it is affecting my earnings? Is it the feeds or water or is the cow sick? Magdalene

Dear Magdalene

Milk flavour is an important parameter in determining its acceptability. Naturally, good quality milk is free from off-flavours and has a slightly sweet taste, leaving a smooth, rich feel in the mouth.

Sometimes certain conditions such as mastitis and advanced lactation can cause salty taste in cow milk. Mastitis results from bacterial infections in the udder, usually caused by poor hygiene and poor milking practices, which are within the farmer’s control.

As a response, follow the treatment guide in case of mastitis, keep high standard of hygiene, disinfect the sheds and try to eliminate other possible contaminants.

On the other hand, late lactation is the phase where cows are dried, therefore, pay attention not to over-milk, practise modest drying and feed the animal the right diet.

Form a habit of sampling milk from all four quarters of the cows in late lactation to detect off-flavours/salty taste.

Without looking into the science related to pH of milk, rectify the possible obvious causes but if the problem persists, consult a veterinary or animal production/nutritionist officer for on-site troubleshooting.