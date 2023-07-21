ADC launches innovation hub to empower  farmers

Agribusiness Development Centre (ADC) has unveiled its newest innovation hub located at Nakasero in Kampala City.

This hub aims to support and empower cooperatives and individuals in the agribusiness sector, providing them with access to digital learning and technical assistance to enhance their profitability.

Ronald Ssekajja, the Project Manager of Innovations at ADC, emphasised the importance of these hubs in meeting the increasing demands of the agribusiness community.

“We established the central digital learning hub to support micro and small agribusinesses in the central region. It will serve as a platform for learning, collaboration, and capacity building, enabling individuals involved in agribusiness to thrive,” says Ssekajja.

A report by the World Bank highlights that more than 60 percent of farmers in developing countries lack access to agricultural training and information.

The newly launched hub boasts 12 sitting positions initially, but its capacity can accommodate more than 40 individuals at a time.

Ssekajja says farmers should be excited with the hub as it drives their agribusiness ideas forward.

"Farmers should embrace the hub of innovation, for it carries the power to propel their agribusiness ideas to new heights. The platform offers a wealth of agricultural knowledge right at your fingertips. The hub is the passport farmers need to overcome agri-business challenges and step into a world of endless possibilities,” Ssekajja says.

Strategic

The Agribusiness Development Centre is a non-profit organisation that aims to promote sustainable agriculture and rural development.

ADC recently introduced a five-year strategic plan which focuses on integrating innovation and technology into the agribusiness sector.

The plan aims to build the capacity of farmer-based organisations and address the digital literacy gap among agribusiness participants.

Katia Muganzi, the ADC Marketing and Communication manager said, “we recognised the need to provide digital literacy training and support to agribusinesses. Our aim is to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to leverage technology effectively in their operations.”

ADC currently operates four hubs across the country in Buikwe, Mbarara and Kyotera, providing free access to individuals seeking to enhance their agribusiness expertise.

Collaborative

In a collaborative effort, ADC has joined forces with the National Social Security Fund’s (NSSF) Hi-Innovator platform, creating additional opportunities for hub users.

This partnership enables agribusiness professionals to complete specialised courses offered by Hi-Innovator, further expanding their skill set.

According to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), farmers who use e-learning resources are more likely to adopt sustainable farming practices.

Soma, ADC’s e-learning platform, plays a vital role in the initiative. It has been in operation since 2019 and proved indispensable during the Covid-19 lockdowns when physical interactions were limited.

Through Soma, farmer-based organisations and individual farmers can access various courses, including topics like good governance and leadership, financial literacy, price risk management in coffee and agriculture, food marketing, and other valuable agricultural resources.

Soma also offers courses focused on climate-smart agriculture and gender inclusion, reflecting ADC’s commitment to sustainability and equality within the agribusiness sector.

The e-learning portal is accessible through the internet and can be accessed from anywhere using smartphones, tablets, or computers.

The portal also provides a platform for farmers to interact with experts and other farmers.

The platform serves as a comprehensive knowledge base, enabling individuals to learn at their own pace and access relevant information that will drive their agribusiness ventures forward.