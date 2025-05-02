Add value to cassava for bigger profits

Cassava farming and value addition play a vital role in Uganda’s efforts to enhance food security, drive economic development, and reduce poverty among farming communities.

As a staple food and a major source of income, cassava is central to the livelihoods of millions of Ugandans. Its versatility allows it to be processed into a wide range of products, boosting its market value and expanding its use. This approach is being championed by agricultural scientists who recently showcased cassava-based product prototypes at an exhibition held at the National Crops Resources Research Institute (NaCRRI) in Namulonge. The goal is to encourage farmers and value chain actors to adopt these innovations for increased income and sustainability.

Background

Cassava was introduced to Uganda between 1862 and 1875 by Arab traders from Tanzania. Since its introduction, it has become a major staple crop across the country. According to recent Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) data, Uganda cultivated more than one million metric tonnes of cassava on approximately 500,000 hectares of land by 2024. Under optimal conditions, cassava yields can reach up to 80 tonnes per hectare (approximately 32.4 tonnes per acre). However, the global average stands at 12.8 tonnes per hectare, with targets set to reach 23.3 tonnes.

In Uganda, current yields average 12.5 tonnes per hectare, although this varies depending on the cassava variety and farming practices. Yields have also been affected by the replacement of disease-resistant varieties that previously combated Cassava Brown Streak Virus and Cassava Mosaic Virus. To address this, scientists at NaCRRI have developed several disease-resistant varieties, including UG120193, UG120156, NAROCASS 1–5, and NASE 14, 18, and 19. These varieties not only resist disease but also offer high starch content, good cooking quality, and increased yields. Notably, NAROCASS 1 can yield between 35 and 50 tonnes per hectare when properly managed.

Value-added cassava products

During the exhibition, scientists from NaCRRI introduced a variety of value-added cassava products aimed at enhancing both consumption and market opportunities.

Processed food products

Enoch Wembabazi, a food chemist under NaCRRI’s root crops programme, highlighted efforts to make cassava more appealing, especially to the youth. By processing cassava into popular snacks, the team hopes to increase its consumption and economic value. Some of the developed products include gluten-free cookies, cakes, waffles, and “daddies.” Farmers have been trained to make cupcakes with 20 percent cassava flour and cake ‘‘daddies’’ with 40 percent cassava blended with wheat. This approach not only promotes local food consumption but also helps reduce gluten intake from wheat.

Utilising cassava waste

Cassava peel, often discarded as waste, is now being transformed into useful products. After fermentation to reduce cyanide levels, the peels are mixed with soybean cake to make animal feed, particularly for poultry. Other innovative uses of cassava waste include: Ethanol sanitiser: Extracted from cassava waste.

Biochar (Biocha): Produced by drying, burning, and grinding cassava peel, used to enhance soil fertility and as a water purifier. Cassava-based paper bags: Peels and tubers are ground into powder, mixed with water, and baked to form paper mats. These are cut and assembled into eco-friendly paper bags. Cassava paper nursery bags: Used for growing coffee and other tree seedlings.

Cassava starch

Abubakar Sserwadda, a research assistant at NaCRRI, explained that Naro has signed a memorandum of understanding with Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) to breed cassava varieties rich in starch and high yields. UBL works closely with farmers across cassava-growing regions, making this partnership particularly impactful. In addition, pharmaceutical companies are sourcing cassava starch from farmers to use in drug formulation. Other industries use cassava starch to blend sauces and curry powders.

Further innovations include:

Baby food: Developed using a blend of cassava, soybean, and orange-fleshed sweet potato. Cassava wine: Still under development, this product combines cassava starch and purple-fleshed sweet potato. The mixture is fermented for three months to one year. Once the new variety of purple sweet potato is officially released, wine production will begin. NaCRRI scientists have completed prototypes for most of these products, many of which have already been adopted by private food processors. The purple sweet potato wine product is still undergoing research, and findings will soon be presented to the variety release committee. Additionally, cassava and sweet potato powders are being explored as natural food colorants.

Conclusion

Cassava continues to offer immense potential for Uganda—not only as a key food crop but also as a raw material for diverse agro-industrial products. With ongoing research, innovation, and collaboration between scientists and the private sector, cassava’s contribution to food security and economic transformation in Uganda is set to grow significantly.



