Add value to milk

I am an avid reader of Seeds of Gold and I am interested in value addition of milk. How do I get the knowledge and equipment for making ghee and butter? Joshua

Value addition to milk offers the best alternative to increase your profits. Value added milk products include yoghurt, ghee, cheese, butter and milk powder. To process these products right, you need hands-on training.

Yoghurt

Yoghurt can be made at home by first adding four tablespoons of sugar to a litre of fresh milk and then boiling it. Appropriate food colours and flavours are added before boiling the milk. The milk is then cooled to 45 degrees Celsius.

Two tablespoons of commercial yoghurt is then added and the milk kept in an aluminium container at 42 degrees Celsius for three to four hours.

The temperature can be maintained using a fireless cooker after which the milk is cooled. It is better served chilled.

Ghee

Ghee is traditionally made by scooping cream from milk and putting it in a container.

The cream is boiled then separated from the remaining liquid.

This liquid, usually called buttermilk, can be consumed or fed to animals. Cream separation can be improved using a cream separator.

Cheese

Home-made cheese is made by separating curd from coagulated milk using a fine white clean piece of cloth and squeezed to remove the whey.

The curd is then put into a perforated mould (which can be made at home) and left overnight. It is then cut in suitable blocks and sprinkled with salt.

The sized blocks are then put in 15 per cent salt solution. The cheese is then ready for consumption and sale.