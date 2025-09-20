Affordable tractor services promotes mechanisation





In a country where an estimated 70 percent of the population relies on agriculture, technological innovation is promising to revolutionise farming.

While smallholder farmers are the engine of Uganda's food production, their efforts have long been constrained by outdated methods. In fact, despite holding a quarter of the world’s arable land, sub-Saharan Africa contributes only 10 per cent of global agricultural output.

This stark reality has been a driving force behind Hello Tractor, an African agricultural technology company that has been on a mission since 2014 to transform small-scale agriculture through affordable access to mechanisation.

Acting as a vital middleman, Hello Tractor operates a ride-hailing model for farming, connecting tractor owners with farmers in need of their services. Its mobile app and a network of booking agents are bridging a crucial gap in the agricultural value chain.

This model is built on the simple realisation that while tractor owners have the equipment, they often struggle to reach the farmers who need them most. The booking agents, many of whom are youths in rural areas, make the process seamless, especially for less educated farmers who may not be comfortable with technology. The agents use the app to book services, including all necessary details, and this data is used to dispatch the nearest available tractor.

Beyond its on-demand service, Hello Tractor has pioneered a high-sensitivity hardware monitoring device that allows tractor owners to track their assets in real-time, monitoring everything from fuel consumption to active and idle time. This level of transparency is critical for both service providers and financiers.

A key innovation is the Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) financing program, which allows aspiring entrepreneurs to own a tractor with a minimal 5 per cent down payment. The primary qualification is proving demand by aggregating bookings of 500 hectares (1,235 acres) of farmland within a year. This model bypasses the need for traditional collateral, addressing a major barrier to business growth for many youths.

The impact of this programme in Uganda is already immense. With 172 tractors registered on the platform and a network of 576 booking agents, Hello Tractor has helped an estimated 70,000 smallholder farmers to service over 183,000 acres of land.

At a recent ceremony, the new tractor owners—all of whom started as booking agents—received their vehicles in an emotional display of what one described as a "dream come true."

This group joins 16 other successful entrepreneurs who have already benefited from the program.

According to Frank Muhumuza, Hello Tractor's Head of Operations in Uganda, this latest expansion is a testament to the program's success and its profound impact on rural communities.

"This means growth. It means changing lives... we're making mechanisation affordable to each and everyone in the society," Muhumuza said.

Hello Tractor’s head of operations Frank Muhumuza (right), and new tractor owner Moses Ogwang celebrate during the handover ceremony in Kampala. Photo/George Katongole

Growing impact

Muhumuza has highlighted the company’s mission to champion tech- and data-enabled tractor financing in collaboration with partners like Heifer International.

"We are providing tractor financing that is collateral free," he stated.

Muhumuza explained that the program is not just about tractors; it's about empowering a network of passionate individuals—including booking agents and operators—who are dedicated to "ending poverty in Uganda."

Speaking at the handover event, James Macharia, Director of Credit at Hello Tractor, emphasised the significance of the moment. He stated that the handover of these 10 new tractors marked a "very big milestone" in their journey to transform agriculture in Uganda, bringing the total number of active PAYG tractors in Uganda to 26.

Macharia stressed that these machines represent opportunities for growth.

"These tractors that you see here are not just machines. They represent opportunities. They represent a growth - not just for Hello Tractor and our partners - but also for the Ugandan farmer," he said.

Macharia also acknowledged the crucial role of Heifer International, saying, "They have believed in us from the word, 'Go.' They have stood with us as we have transformed our vision into reality."

He added that each tractor "is basically unlocking potential, reducing the burden of relying on manual labour and most significantly, it's also helping farmers cultivate more land more efficiently."

Ronald Wabwire, Heifer International's Signature Programme Technical Lead in Uganda, spoke to the broader context of the initiative. He noted that a recent study by Heifer revealed that lack of financing and training were major limitations for youth in agriculture, leading to low productivity.

"More than 80 per cent of our farmers are still using the hand-hoe," Wabwire said.

He explained that this project is the result of a continent-wide challenge called Agriculture, Youth and Technology (AYuTE) which sought innovative solutions to enable African farmers to access machinery.

Heifer's investment of nearly $1 million has helped to register 172 tractors on the Hello Tractor platform, with their direct support accounting for 26.

This has translated into 70,000 farmers accessing tractor services and over 183,000 acres of land serviced. Wabwire urged the new tractor owners to use their equipment diligently to "reach more farmers to boost food production and productivity." He said Heifer's commitment to the program is in line with their mission of ending hunger and poverty.

Ripple effect

The Hello Tractor program addresses these limitations by providing a practical, technology-driven pathway for young people to become agricultural entrepreneurs. Each new tractor is estimated to impact over 500 farmers, multiplying the program's effect. With the addition of the new tractors, the program’s reach will expand to serve an additional 5,000 farmers, fostering job creation and boosting food production across the country.

"The future is amazing. The number of farmers served will keep increasing—probably tripling in five years," Muhumuza added.