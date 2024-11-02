Africa’s fertiliser use challengers

Amid the dual challenges of climate change and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Uganda's agricultural sector faces a critical crisis.

Severe shortages of essential nutrients and energy resources have intensified the situation, as the country relies heavily on fertiliser imports.

Trade sanctions have skyrocketed prices, prompting Ugandan farmers to reduce fertiliser usage by up to 7 percent for the upcoming season—the largest decline since 2008.

This alarming trend was underscored by Samuel Sempala, the country representative for the International Fertiliser Development Centre (IFDC), during a joint workshop at Silver Springs Hotel in Kampala, attended by representatives from Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, and Ghana. The implications for food security and agricultural productivity are profound.

“Despite these challenges, there are significant opportunities in farming and business that arise from our ongoing efforts to promote healthier soils and plants.

This will ensure food security, support wealthier communities, and promote environmental sustainability through innovative research, market system development, and strategic partnerships. Beneficiaries include regions such as Bugisu, Kigezi, and the Rwenzori Mountains, particularly with the introduction of new value chain crops,” stated Sempala.

Transformative initiatives

During the workshop, stakeholders shared both success stories and challenges, with Sempala highlighting transformative initiatives in Uganda, including the Building Resilience and Inclusive Growth of Highland Farming Systems for Rural Transformation (BRIGHT), Soils – Space to Place, CATALIST, and Reach.

“IFDC has been committed to agricultural development and sustainability in Uganda for 12 of its 50 years globally. While we have made significant progress, there is still much more to accomplish,” Sempala concluded. Ndura Sebastian, programme manager of the International Fertiliser Association (IFA), raised concerns about the underutilisation of fertilisers in sub-Saharan Africa, warning that continued neglect could lead to increased poverty, diseases, and malnutrition.

“If this trend persists across sub-Saharan Africa, we could see a 20 percent drop in food production on the continent,” Ndura emphasised.

“This symposium is part of ongoing efforts since 2010 to promote fertiliser use in Sub-Saharan Africa, highlighting the crucial role of data-driven decision support tools. ”

Despite Uganda's commitment in 2006 to significantly increase fertiliser use, recent data reveals troubling neglect of soil management practices, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive strategies.

In light of these challenges, coordinated efforts are essential to prioritise sustainable agricultural practices and enhance fertiliser utilisation in Uganda, ensuring food security and agricultural resilience across the region and the continent.

Fertiliser use figures

During the data review, Fred Jessy from Ghana noted that fertiliser use across Africa averages about 25.6 kilogrammes per hectare, significantly lower than the global average of approximately 118.6 kilogrammes. This stark disparity highlights the urgent need for equitable access to global fertiliser markets, especially for developing countries.

“The ability of Africa to quickly reconfigure fertiliser supply chains to support marginalised farmers will be crucial in mitigating food crises on the continent, particularly given the vulnerability of rural populations facing the impacts of climate change, such as droughts and irregular rainfall,” said Jessy.

He stressed the importance of preventing advanced economies from monopolising current fertiliser supplies, as this could exacerbate shortages in developing regions.

Significant changes in global policies are necessary to protect food security and promote sustainable agricultural practices across Africa.

Participants shared both successful and unsuccessful strategies, committing to replicate approaches that have significantly increased crop yields and improved farmers' livelihoods.

In response to critiques,Peter Dhamuzungu, principal agricultural officer for cash crops in the Ministry of Agriculture, Industry, and Fisheries, defended the government's efforts.

“While our strides may seem modest, the government has prioritised agriculture as a cornerstone of economic advancement,” he remarked.

“We have implemented numerous interventions to enhance agricultural productivity, including scaling up farming operations and modernising practices, with fertiliser application as a key component. The substantial yields of maize, tea, milk, and coffee across the country result from these deliberate strategies, and we remain committed to further enhancing these efforts.”

Fertiliser imports

Additionally, private-sector fertiliser imports are expected to increase from 30kg to 50kg per hectare by 2024 through sensitisation programmes. Other related initiatives and subsidy projects, such as Naads and various agricultural sharing projects, alongside the Palm Oil project in Kalangala, also receive fertiliser support.

Dr Hilary Rugema of Grainpulse Ltd in Mukono emphasised the opportunities as the company expands its operations in the growing East African region.