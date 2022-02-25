Prime

Agri-tourism: Businesswoman reveals success strategies

Carol Zawedde

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • Eric Mulindwa and Carol Zawedde Sanyu started as goat farmers in 2018 but the family now runs a mixed farm in Luweero District with a significant market share in agri-tourism.

In the rural Wabitungulu Village on Busiika-Kikyusa Road in Luweero District, Eric Mulindwa and Carol Zawedde own a demonstration farm and tourist centre where they share farming experience with other farmers.
MLinza Farm, which started in 2018, is an organic farm with a niche in agri-tourism. In a relatively short period, MLinza has captured significant market share in agri-tourism through diversification, effective marketing strategies and successfully contending with the various challenges facing farming such as climate change and the organic products markets.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.