Agribusiness training closing gender gaps

Across the world, agriculture is the backbone of many economies. Apart from ensuring food security for people and animals, it provides jobs in huge numbers and accounts for a significant proportion of the GDP of most countries.

Investment in agriculture is, therefore, a prerequisite for any country that wants to make social progress and achieve economic development.

Women face many constraints hampering their access to finance and the growth of their businesses.

These include a lack of business management skills, legal, social, and policy barriers, poor access to networks and information, and inadequate financing options catering to their specific needs.

“One glaring issue is that banks frequently perceive women-led businesses as risky due to smaller business sizes and fewer assets for collateral. In Uganda, addressing these challenges is paramount for inclusive economic growth,” says Josephine Mukumbya, executive director of Agribusiness Development Centre (ADC).

According to the Private Sector Foundation Uganda, commercial bank lending to the agricultural sector in 2016 was a mere 14 percent, reflecting the perceived high risk associated with this customer segment.

Accelerator programme

To bridge this gender gap and empower agribusinesses in Uganda, the ADC, in collaboration with the Rabo Foundation and dfcu bank, introduced the Business Accelerator Programme (BAP). While BAP is not a one-size-fits-all solution, it has significantly bolstered the capacity and investment readiness of many enterprises, paving the way for them to access financing.

“The primary goal of the programme is to train 350 agribusinesses in the next two years, with a specific focus on empowering women (40 percent of participants). The programme aims to link at least 50 percent of these businesses to financing or markets, thereby fostering growth and job creation,” emphasises Mukumbya.

BAP participants undergo extensive training in various aspects of business management, including business canvas modeling, governance, risk management, marketing, financial management, and meeting financiers’ requirements. Thus far, 140 entrepreneurs have completed the programme, with 82 enterprises successfully graduating.

“It was heaven-sent that we found like-minded institutions who would like to follow our plan but work alongside them to see agribusiness development happen so that we are able to build the capacity of agribusiness enterprises and that they can be linked to interventions that can enable them to grow and create jobs, especially for youth and women,” says Mukumbya.

The programme’s participants have also had the opportunity to engage in exposure visits, such as the Trans-African summit, and field visits at institutions like CURAD and the Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI).

The BAP initiative has manifested itself in various agricultural projects across Uganda, marking significant success. Agriculture, as emphasised by Robert Wanok, Head of Personal and Business Banking at dfcu Bank, holds enormous potential for employment in Africa. The program strives to make the agricultural sector more attractive, especially for women, by equipping them with the skills needed for employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

“Agriculture is among the most viable potential sources of employment for most people in Africa,” says Wanok. “We are excited to see how entrepreneurs will make the agricultural sector more attractive, particularly for women by providing skills training in the agriculture value chain for employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.”

One of BAP’s success stories is Grace Kikazi, a producer of high-quality millet flour in Wakiso District. Through the programme, Kikazi registered her business, obtained a trademark and a UNBS quality mark, and registered with the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), setting the stage for her entry into the export market.

“With the linkages, the program exposed me to, I am sure of securing financing to have all this done and be able to tap into the export market,” she says.

Collaborative

The Business Accelerator Program is a collaborative effort between the Enhancing the Competitiveness of Small and Medium Enterprises in Uganda (ECOS) project, funded by GIZ, and other partners.

Their joint mission is to train 250 women-owned enterprises, connect 120 enterprises to Green Finance, and create over 200 new jobs. The partnership’s central focus is enhancing the competitiveness of women-owned businesses in Uganda.

Charles Kilibo, a local subsidy and partnership expert in the ECOS project, notes the visible impact of ECOS and BAP, citing their support for aquaculture SMEs and assistance in formalising unregistered SMEs as crucial aspects of their efforts.