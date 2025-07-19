Agro chemicals are essential for our survival

Farming is really about fighting weeds, pests, bacteria, and parasites. They are a nuisance which lower agricultural production and make food scarce and expensive. They also reduce farmers’ incomes and make the occupation unattractive. Climate change is another big worry for farmers because of unpredictable and severe weather patterns that further complicate farming challenges. Yet we have a fast increasing population to feed and to keep out of poverty. Agro chemicals are one of the most effective tools for fighting weeds, pests, bacteria, and parasites in commercial farming. Human labour in large scale farming led to evils like slave trade in the past, which came to an end with the introduction of mechanisation and, a little later, the use of agro chemicals.

Using a simple spray pump, a farmer can apply herbicide over two or more acres in a single day, killing all the weeds without scratching the soil or facilitating soil erosion. It would take him much longer to manually remove the weeds using simple tools like a hand hoe. The hand hoe normally scratches the soil and renders it open to wind and water erosion. Hired human labour costs far more than herbicides. It also takes a lot more time for human labour to accomplish the work. Acaricides (chemicals for killing parasites like ticks and tsetse fly) are more efficient than bush burning. It is also quite difficult to grow crops such as tomatoes, cotton, coffee, Irish potatoes, and bananas on a large scale without using pesticides.