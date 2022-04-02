Agroforestry for the coffee farmer 

Most of the information we are sharing in today’s column has been derived from a leaflet published by National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) and National Coffee Research Institute (NaCORI).

Given the increasing demand for coffee worldwide, a lot of people in the coffee growing regions of Uganda are taking keener interest in investing in the crop’s production.

It is therefore fitting that we look at some of the best practices for coffee production.

Coffee is naturally a forest plant since it was originally collected from the wild forests and turned into a farmed crop. In that setting it also grew under much taller trees which provided it with shade.

Coffee farmers should therefore plant some shade trees in their plantations. There are recommended shade trees for the different coffee growing regions of Uganda and intending farmers can seek guidance about which trees to plant from District Agriculture Officers and extension workers.

Planting trees will give the coffee crop some shade. It will also improve soil fertility and structure.

Since trees keep dropping some of their leaves they are a source of mulching and manure.

Some shade trees drop a lot of leaves and can suppress weed growth which improves coffee yield and quality.

Trees reduce soil erosion and the impact of hazards such as hailstorms and strong wind.

Tree planting is a form of biodiversity and ecological processes conservation.

It increases carbon sequestration in soil. Trees are a source of timber.

The leaves of many trees are also fodder for farmed animals. They provide firewood, charcoal, barkcloth, poles and medicine.

However farmers must maintain spacing of the shade trees which should be 15 by 15 metres.

The shade trees should also be regularly pruned to maintain optimal shade intensity of 40 to 50 percent.

Some trees such as Albizia chinensis should be avoided since they promote the eruption of the Black Coffee Twig Borer (BCTB) which is said to be responsible for 10 percent loss of our national coffee production.

Trees are also blamed for promotion of another disease, Coffee Berry Disease (CBD). They compete with coffee for nutrients, moisture, space and light.