Agronomy tips for growing onions

I am interested in growing onions. I would love to know whether Kayunga is suitable for farming the crop and if it is, which type of onions do well in the region. Farmer

Kayunga is suitable for onion production. However, you need to look at the following requirements on your farm:

Soil

Onions can be grown on any fertile, well-drained, non-crusting soil. The optimum pH range is 6.0 to 6.8, although alkaline soils are also suitable. Onions do not grow well in soils below pH 6.0.

On light sandy soils, irrigation either overhead or drip is necessary.

Onions at the bulbing stage need plenty of water, but excessive moisture must be avoided during the growing season.

Avoid application of fresh manure to the crop, as this will cause the plants to develop thick necks and too much leaf at the expense of bulb formation.

Temperature

Optimum temperatures for plant development are between 13 and 24 degrees Celsius, although the range for seedling growth is narrow, between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius.

High temperatures favour bulbing and curing. In the tropics, only short day or day neutral onion varieties will form bulbs. These thrive in warm to hot climates of 15 to 30 degrees Celsius. If the temperature greatly exceeds that required for bulbing, maturity is hastened and bulbs do not grow to maximum size, consequently lowering the yields.

The varieties you choose to plant will depend on the demand. The following are some of the varieties that can be grown and they are available countrywide in agrovets.

Red Creole

This is a popular standard variety because of its quality. It produces mainly single onions from transplants, and are red, flat-round and with a pungent taste.

Red Tropicana

This is a red bulbing type. Red Tropicana F1 Hybrid produces large, red, thick flat onions with firm pungent flesh. It is highly productive and, therefore, demands high levels of management. It grows well in dry aerated soils.

Bombay Red

This is a variety for dry and warmer conditions. It is small to medium-size, globe-shaped, purplish red and pungent.

Yellow Granex FI Hybrid

This is an early maturing high-yielding attractive, thick flat onion with thin yellow scales. The flesh is medium firm, crisp and mild in flavour. The shape and size is uniform leading to higher market prices, and the storage quality is good.

Texas Early Grano

This is an early maturing variety (100 to 120 days) with a rather short shelf-life. It is yellowish, mild and not very pungent. The bulbs are high top shaped with dry yellow scales. It is a heavy yielder for high altitude regions and is ideal for fish salads.

White Creole

This is a white variety normally used for dehydration.

Green bunching

This is a non-bulbing spring onion. It has attractive tasty dark green leaves. It is an early and highly productive onion grown for stems rather than bulbs. It is tolerant to sun scotch and it is recommended for salads and fresh market.

Controlling pests

I am a farmer growing tomatoes and capsicum. My question is, which is the best fungicide to control white flies and Tuta absoluta in tomatoes? Joshua

Whiteflies and Tuta absoluta are not fungi or fungal diseases. Therefore, you cannot use fungicide to control them.

They are pests, therefore pesticides and other methods can be used to control them.

Controlling whiteflies

•Use of biological agents such as parasitoid wasps (Encarsia formosa), predatory mites, lace wings and pathogenic fungi like Beauveria bassiana.

• Use of chemical pesticides such as Kingcode Elite, Presento and Taurus.

• Use of plant extracts like neem and pepper.

• Crop rotation.

• Use of yellow sticky traps.

• Use of trap crops such as mint and African marigold.

Controlling tuta absoluta

• Use of pheromones.

• Spraying with pesticides such as Runner, Radiant and Coragen at the caterpillar stage. However, the pests can develop resistance to pesticides.

• Use of tutasan water traps.

• Use of delta traps.

• Biological control by use of mired bugs.

• Destruction of infected crops and debris before planting again.

(Answered by Carol Mutua of Egerton University)