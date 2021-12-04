All roads lead to Mayuge for Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic

Best practices of rice farming will be the highlight of today’s Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic in Mayuge. Rice is a staple food is this region.  PHOTO/GEORGE KATONGOLE 

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • The Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic in Mayuge will feature expert knowledge sharing on cassava, maize, pastures, coffee and rice production marking the last of the five events held virtually this year.
  • Farmers will be trained in Cassava, maize, pastures, coffee and rice production as a means of food security and income generation.

The final leg of the Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic this year will conclude at Buginyanya Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (BugiZARDI) in eastern Uganda at the Mayuge station.

