All the lessons that you missed at Farm Clinic in Karamoja

Excitement swept through Moroto as more than 800 enthusiastic farmers converged at Nabuin Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Zardi) for the first-ever Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic in the area. The overwhelming attendance underscored Karamoja's deep hunger for agricultural knowledge. Dr Sadik Kassim, the Deputy Director General Agricultural Technology Promotion at the National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro), declared that Karamoja is poised to become Uganda's next major food basket. The Farm Clinic, a collaborative effort by Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U) and Naro, alongside partners like Bank of Uganda, Pride Bank, Lionpro and Agro & More Agribusiness, offered training in animal husbandry, productive vegetable production (including cactus research), appropriate fish farming, coffee potential, and profitable bee-keeping.

This successful event marked the second Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic this year, building on the momentum from Arua. Sam Barata, the General Manager, Commercial, at NMG-U, was excited with the engagement. "We are proud to see these many farmers, especially so many young people, turn up for this training. It's a clear testament to the hunger for knowledge and a resounding success for the future of agriculture in Karamoja,” he said. The enthusiasm at the Farm Clinic quickly turned into calls for more regular events. "This is what we need. This knowledge is gold. We hope the Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic becomes a regular feature, not just a one-off. Our people are ready to learn and transform Karamoja into a food basket Dr Kassim said. We want to see these clinics happen more often, perhaps twice a year, to truly spark continuous growth," chief guest Peter Lokeris, said.

Karamoja's ‘green belt’ potential

Dr Kassim highlighted Karamoja's vast agricultural potential, especially within its "Green Belt" – a rainier zone spanning districts such as Napak, Kotido and Kaabong. Despite historical challenges like prolonged dry spells and food insecurity, the region possesses immense capacity for crops and livestock. "The potential here is immense. There are vast virgin lands suitable for large-scale farming and mechanisation," Dr Kassim emphasised. He noted the success of newly released, drought-tolerant KR coffee varieties and the thriving growth of fruits. He said: "Vegetables are growing without chemical application. If timed well, with the region's distinct rainfall patterns, the effects of diseases and pests are limited.

This allows for organic production, which attracts premium prices in the market." He envisions Karamoja as a future export hub for meats, building on indigenous knowledge. "Cattle and small animals do well in this region and piggery is emerging. Karamoja will be a centre for meat exports in the future. What people need now is knowledge so that they know how to do things and become very productive for the market,” he said. Dr Kassim attributed the delayed realisation of Karamoja's potential to past insecurity. "Now that Karamoja is largely peaceful, a new Karamoja is upon us. Nabuin Zardi has been fully rehabilitated, and we're set to make Karamoja the incoming food basket of Uganda."

Driving change

Dr Walter Odongo, Director of Research at Nabuin Zardi, elaborated on the institute's role in this transformation. Nabuin Zardi conducts animal and crop research, promotes technology, and drives mechanisation. "We engage with farmers through adaptive research to meet the challenges of less rainfall and prolonged dry spells, developing crops and animals adaptable to the region," Dr Odongo explained. The institute works with partners such as the World Food Programme and FAO to promote these technologies, ensuring wider community adoption. Nabuin Zardi is championing highly adaptive crops such as Greengram (choloko), which matures in two months with minimal rain and Vitamin A maize, a heat-tolerant and nutritious variety maturing in 75 days.

Drought-tolerant sorghum varieties, naturally resistant to bird pests, are also being promoted. "We're now a mechanisation centre for the region, offering tractors at subsidized rates. The adaptation level has been very good; we're experiencing a mad rush because the 16 tractors look like a drop in the ocean,” he said. Discussions are underway with the World Bank to expand these services, aiming for the region to become a net producer. Unique research on indigenous sandalwood and cactus is also underway at the institute.

Financial Support for Growth

Justine Komugisha, a Banking Officer from the Administered Funds Department at the Bank of Uganda, highlighted the Agricultural Credit Facility (ACF) as a "game changer for farmers invested in Karamoja. This government initiative provides affordable credit to farmers and agro-processors, having already facilitated the utilisation of Shs1.2 trillion since its inception.

Voicess from participants

Emmanuel Lopuka, student, Moroto High School

I've always been interested in aquaculture and proper fish farm management has proven very useful. At home in Nakapiripirit, we do some farming, but in Namalu, there's fish farming. I will visit during holidays to gain more experience. Young people like me need mentorship and funding to apply what we learn. A major challenge is that Nabuin, the only agricultural research centre, is very far. Their services need to be extended to remote areas.

Patricia Achayo, Intern at Nabuin (Kumi University)

It is amazing to learn that we can get nutritious sauce and juice from cactus, which offers health benefits. I plan to use this knowledge to train more farmers on optimising cactus production instead of leaving it to grow wild. I aim to start making juice and set up a display to help people with ulcers and high blood pressure. I believe this will be impactful since many people are unaware of cactus's medicinal uses.

Badru Wasaggo, country manager, LIONPRO

LIONPRO has been importing animal supplements from Latvia to Uganda for eight years. Karamoja is a unique, arid market with unpredictable weather, making it difficult for farmers to produce their own proteins. Uganda's main protein source, soya, has seen disrupted supply since Covid-19, with most of it being exported. This has led to high demand and scarce supply for farmers. Our products offer a solution to the soymeal scarcity. We teach farmers how to save, as feed accounts for 70 per cent of farm costs. To prevent losses, we provide farmers with free formulations, allowing them to mix their feeds with our animal proteins using locally available ingredients.

Macrine Lokee, student, Kangole Girls School

I've learned how to make juice and organic pesticides from cactus. At home, we have a kitchen garden for vegetables. To generate income, I want to expand our garden and utilise these organic pesticides, especially since cactus is easily found in the bush. As young farmers, we need access to improved seeds because we lack the funds to purchase them.

Isaac Mugera, Managing Director, Agro & More Agribusiness Developers

Agro & More is present in Namalu, Nakapiripirit District, ensuring farmers have access to quality, genuine and affordable farm inputs such as seeds, fertilisers, crop protection inputs and irrigation equipment. We support farmers with extension services, working closely with elite farmers to identify challenges and provide guidance through field days, demonstration gardens and pre-season training. We support farmers throughout the entire production cycle, up to marketing. Participating in the Farm Clinic has allowed us to connect with more farmers.

Mark Abuku, Karamoja Mixed Farmers Cooperative

We are committed to scaling up cashew nut cultivation in Karamoja. We convinced Agrocare Uganda to promote it and we now have a nursery with over 12,000 subsidised seedlings at Shs5,000 each. Cashew nut is ideal for Karamoja due to its drought tolerance and offers a path out of poverty. A single mature tree can yield up to 50 kilogrammes, with farm gate prices at Shs17,000 per kilogramme. We encourage farmers to plant cashew nuts for financial gain and environmental benefits. The Farm Clinic is a great opportunity to engage with more farmers.

