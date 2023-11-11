All you should know about E-animal identification? 

This month the government through Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries launched a report on Uganda livestock Identification and traceability system (U-LITS) aimed at tracing animals from farm to fork.

U-LITS is a system tailored to the Uganda livestock sector enabling registration of farm, identifying them with unique code referenced from the GPS to the physical address of the country, district, Sub County and the farmer’s number.

The government of Uganda in partnership with European Union and Makerere University embarked on the research to start registering and tracing animals across the country at a cost of Shs1.5b.

Objectives

Project manager Prof Anthony Mugisha of Makerere University says the electronic system will lead to a country wide registration and identification of livestock farmers, livestock holding centres and livestock themselves.

“Though doing the first registration of livestock, all the country’s herd, location and ownership will be available at the click of a button to the respective authority,” he says.

Mugisha says with the system designed to facilitate smooth traceability of livestock and their products from farm to fork is the basis at which the livestock movement permit register was developed.

“This ensures that any livestock treated with a contra-indicated drug will be excluded from inclusion in the movement permit. The implementation of quarantines measures is assisted, with the movement control and slaughter ban of all livestock registered,” he says.

Mugisha says that the system will also cater for public health risks, with the current expenses on managing cancer and associated dangers to eating meat products of animals which have just been treated without giving due attention to withdraw periods or treated with the wrong acaricides.

“Other objective’s include; disease control, expenses in managing pandemic, ownership and theft prevention, support trade, and increase productivity,” he says.



Livestock Holding Register

Mugisha says that each animal will be allocated a unique alpha numeric code, based on the District International Standards Officer (ISO) cording for Uganda with the alpha component indicating the country and the numeric component indicating the district.

“Each registered holding in a district will be allocated, serially, a registration number appended at the ISO code to produce a holding number for the first holding registered in that same district,” he says.

He adds that the holding code will record date, holding size, name, GPS location, nearest village, owner name, owner Identification, phone number, holding type and number of animals by species.

“Each animal will be automatically allocated by the attached radio frequency Identification device a unique electronic Identity number commencing with the ISO country code for Uganda with three digit from 01 up to eight digit,” he says.

On livestock movement

Mugisha further says while using electronic traceability system, livestock movement will be permitted by the designated district veterinary authority who will issue a paper and e- permit using an on-line platform, persons requiring a Livestock Movement Permit (LMP) will submit an online application stating holding code species, purpose of movement, trader name, mode of transport and other requirements.

“A printable e- permit will be issued with a Livestock Movement Permit Register (LMPR) code with all details replicated in the district LMPR copied to the national LMPR and the movement registered on the LER,” he says.

He adds that animals being moved to be checked at designated of flying check points where paper or e-movement permits are checked by a designated authority against animals being moved.

“Animals will be checked on arrival at abattoirs and the IDs get recorded and entered in the abattoirs DMS and used for generating a barcode for carcass identification which again should be replicated through to the cutting room and then replicated again to the officers,” he says.

Cost for implementing LITS

Basing on the 20,000 animals targeted in the LITS, the unit cost for the RFID ear tags and accessories is Shs12,000. The accessories include applicators and the adjustable stick reader which were found to be most appropriate.

“Using a tracking button with a computer chip imbedded instead of an RFID era tag would cost Shs75,025 per animal. Thus the RFID era tags are the most feasible devices to implement a national LITS program roll out,” says Mugisha.

Key fact

With electronic system, the commissioner animal health will be able to trace in the system and see the type of permit issued and trace all animals in the country in case of any disease outbreak.

Globally, livestock identification and traceability system have been vital in fostering livestock production and trade in related products.

In Uganda, livestock contributed an estimated four percent to total gross domestic products and an estimated 16 percent to the agriculture sector’s GDP in 2019 to 2020.