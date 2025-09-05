Alternative animal feed: Nothing goes to waste at Kyarimpa’s farm

At Jinja-based AgroDiverse Limited, Grace Kyarimpa is redefining what it means to farm sustainably with an ecosystem where nothing goes to waste and everything, from snail shells to chicken droppings, has value. “We operate in a no-waste ecosystem,” Kyarimpa says proudly. “Waste from one enterprise becomes the input for another.”

Her model is as innovative as it is practical. On just a few acres, Kyarimpa has built a thriving circular farming system integrating pigs, poultry, rabbits, fish and more unusually black soldier fly larvae, snails, earthworms, and Azolla, a fast-growing aquatic plant. The result is a profitable, low-input farm that produces about two tonnes of alternative animal feed per week, while also yielding pork, chicken, fish, and snail meat.

Turning Waste Into Wealth

For many farmers, animal waste is a nuisance. For Kyarimpa, it’s raw material. “Most of our feed comes from organic waste,” she explains. “We feed it to black soldier fly (BSF) larvae and snails, which in turn feed our animals. It's a closed loop.” The BSF larvae are the heart of her animal feed operation. Each week, she produces over 800 kilogrammes of BSF larvae. Half is used on the farm; the rest is sold to fellow farmers. Rich in protein, the larvae can be fed to poultry, pigs, and fish either live, dried, or ground into powder and mixed into feed formulations.

“It’s a game changer,” she says. “With BSF, you don’t need to rely on expensive commercial feed. You can grow your own using just kitchen or market waste.” Snail farming, an enterprise still novel in Uganda, complements this system. The snails, also raised on plant waste, serve multiple purposes: their meat, known as escargot, is a protein-rich delicacy and their slime is harvested for skin care products; and their shells, composed of up to 98% calcium, are crushed and used in chicken feed. “Snail meat is one of the best white meats low in fat and cholesterol, yet high in protein,” she explains. “It’s common in West Africa and Asia, but interest is growing here in Uganda.”

Small Space, Big Output

What makes AgroDiverse especially appealing for aspiring agripreneurs is its low space requirement. Many of Kyarimpa’s enterprises; BSF, snails, earthworms, and Azolla can thrive in small, urban spaces with minimal water. “We’ve designed this for young people and women who may not have access to land,” she says. “You don’t need acres. A few square metres can start you off.” Take Azolla, for example. This fast-growing aquatic fern, rich in protein, grows in shallow tanks and serves as feed for poultry, pigs, and fish. “We harvest Azolla weekly,” she says, scooping out a handful of the bright green plant. “It’s a cost-effective, eco-friendly supplement. And it improves animal health.”

Clean, smell-free operation

Despite the mix of animals and organisms, AgroDiverse is surprisingly clean. “You won’t smell a thing,” Kyarimpa says. “That’s because our systems recycle the waste efficiently. The organisms, like BSF and worms, break down manure quickly, leaving no stench behind.” Rabbit urine, which many overlook, is collected and used as organic liquid fertiliser in her vegetable gardens. Earthworm compost known as vermicast enriches the soil with natural nutrients, making synthetic fertilisers unnecessary. “Everything we use here is organic,” she adds. “No chemicals. Just nature working in harmony.”

Innovation with business edge

Kyarimpa isn’t just an innovator; she’s a savvy entrepreneur. Her enterprise, AgroDiverse Limited, markets processed feed, skincare products, and even live starter kits for aspiring BSF or snail farmers. By turning low-cost, locally available inputs into premium products, she’s proving that sustainability and profitability are not mutually exclusive. “We don’t just feed animals; we also support other farmers,” she says. “The excess feed we produce is in high demand. Farmers are looking for cheaper, sustainable options.”

This is especially crucial now. With global feed prices rising and many Ugandan farmers squeezed out of production, alternatives like BSF and Azolla can keep smallholders afloat. “If farmers learn how these systems work, they can save money and open new income streams,” Kyarimpa explains. “That’s the future of agriculture.” Lessons for other farmers So, what advice does she give to others? “Start small. Learn the systems. Use what you have — even your kitchen waste can become animal feed,” she says. “The goal is not just to survive as a farmer, but to thrive. And for that, you need to innovate.” Kyarimpa frequently hosts training sessions at her farm, and AgroDiverse now partners with schools and community groups to teach sustainable agriculture.

The future

As Uganda pushes to transform its agrifood systems under the National Development Plan IV, models like Kyarimpa’s offer a blueprint for inclusive, low-cost, and climate-smart farming. “Sustainable farming doesn’t mean high-tech or expensive,” she insists. “It means smart design — using what nature already provides.”

Back at the farm, a group of young trainees crowd around a shallow tank of wriggling BSF larvae. Kyarimpa watches them with pride. “They’re the next generation,” she says. “If they take this knowledge forward, Uganda will feed not just itself, but the region.”



