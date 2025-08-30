As we prepare for the next rains

In today’s times of climate change, it is no longer easy to guess when the next rains will start or even whether they will be heavy or not. However, it is well known that in most parts of Uganda, the second rainy season normally begins in September and ends in December. Some districts have begun receiving rain way ahead of September, and floods, resulting from burst river banks have been reported.

For the farmer, what matters is to prepare well for the rains. One important step is to make sure the field where the crops are to be planted is well suited for the activity. Is it clear of weeds and is the ground ready for planting seeds? Are the seeds purchased and are they of the recommended quality? Some seed varieties are known for disease resistance, while others are drought tolerant. There are seeds that are bred for high yields. Others mature early and are better tasting. We refer to such seeds as “improved seeds”.

They are prepared by plant breeders in agricultural research institutions and universities. The farmer must make informed choices and they should not hesitate to consult their area agricultural extension officers. It is an old practice for farmers to save seeds from previous harvests, which they plant when the rains begin. owever, this practice is being discouraged because of new challenges such as newly arrived pests, changed climatic patterns, and the desire to increase yields in order to satisfy the needs of a much bigger population. Farmers are nowadays encouraged to always have a budget for purchasing improved seeds.





Anybody intending to plant coffee in the next rainy season should already have the holes dug out, with the black soil preserved on one side of the hole. He should also have some organic manure such as cow dung preserved. The farmer should have identified a well recommended coffee nursery from which to purchase seedlings. A wise farmer should also plan for rainwater harvesting. Some people buy large plastic tanks. Others dig trenches in their plantations to trap runoff water. Other farmers dig large holes into which they fit tarpaulins to store rainwater for use during dry periods. It is good to remember that during the rainy period, a lot of water flows into the valley. Yet when the rain stops, the farmer tries hard to get water for irrigation and watering his animals.

