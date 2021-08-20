Ask the Experts

Mushrooms are fruiting bodies of fungi. They lack chlorophyll and therefore they must feed on plants or animal matter

HOW TO GROW MUSHROOMS

I am interested in growing mushrooms but I have very scant information. I would like to know the necessary things I need to put in place and how it is done, where to get the raw materials and the market.

Aloysius

Dear Aloysius

Mushroom growing requires little initial capital, production is possible throughout the year, makes use of agricultural wastes such as millet husks and ‘idle’ structures.

Mushrooms’ short growth cycle of about four weeks and smaller space requirement pits them against many field crops and therefore the crop is steadily gathering pace as one of the preferred sources of investment in agribusiness with a promise of quick returns.

All you need is a house in which you will carry out production as it’s not done outdoors.

You will also need compost, which provides the mushrooms with a base to grow on and nutrients.

Compost can be made from wheat/rice bran 20kg, CAN 3kg, urea 3kg and 20kg gypsum. Compost piles are 1.5m by 1.5m. The ingredients are mixed, sprayed with water and turned.

Turning is done by hand on fourth, eighth and on the twelfth day, add 10kg gypsum, and on the sixteenth day, again 10kg of gypsum and the final turning is done on the twentieth day.

Compost is ready when the farm wastes become easy to bend, have a high water-holding capacity, colour changes and become darker, and have a strong smell of ammonia.

The compost is then packed into clear bags to enable the farmer to see the changes going on and to identify diseases and infections easily. The bags should then be taken to the mushroom house.

Easy process

Mushroom cultivation can be done successfully utilising simple, low cost methods which are affordable by the rural and peri-urban low income earners especially youth. Oyster and button varieties of edible mushrooms are the most common in East Africa.

However, due to the huge initial investment and the specific cool temperatures under which button variety thrives, the variety has remained a preserve for a few farmers especially those from the cool highland areas.

There is great variability in the ease of mushroom cultivation between varieties or species. It is, therefore, recommended that a new comer in mushroom cultivation starts with easy to grow and commercially viable species.

The most common variety that is more commercially viable, easy to manage and requires less investment and moderate temperature is the Oyster mushroom variety, which is at a peak demand in Russia. To grow mushrooms one needs to have sterilization facilities like pressure cooker, metallic drum or big sauce pans which are used for sterilisation of the substrate. Substrate for instance coffee or cotton seed husks, legume trash, saw dust; rice straw can be used as a growing medium.

Spawn, which are the seeds, and a mushroom house or shelter which is designed for the growing process is among the requirements needed in order to set off in the venture.

Stage two

Spawning is done here, which is the actual process of planting the mushrooms. The spawn is spread on the surface of the compost by making a small hole using a finger and planting it.

The room temperature should be maintained at around 25 degrees Celsius. A humidifier should be used to make the room humid or water can be manually sprayed on the walls and floor of the room.

Stage three

Casing is done here. Once the spawn has attached to the wheat straws and looks like white substance, soil is added to the surface of the compost.

A layer of soil is needed, preferably from the forest. The soil has to be treated to get rid of any insects. Formalin solution can be used to sterilise the soil before casing is done.

Stage four

This is where growth and harvesting takes place. Mushrooms can be harvested several times.

It takes approximately 15 weeks from composting to end of harvesting. Potential markets include schools, vegetarian hotels, ordinary hotels, supermarkets and groceries.

Note: We have written several how to stories on growing mushrooms, feel free to visit our library and learn more.

Answered by Stanley Ikokot, vet officer – Bukedea

USE HERBICIDES TO WEED MAIZE

I would like to know how to maintain the maize crop free of weed using herbicides without any need for manual weeding.

Emmanuel

Dear Emmanuel

For you to maintain a weed-free environment, it all starts with land preparation. First you apply a non-selective herbicide (pre-emergence) to kill off both annual and perennial weeds in the field.

Thereafter, you plant when the crop has emerged, some weeds might also come up, and you can spray a post emergence herbicide. Both types of chemicals are available on market from different companies such as Osho, Syngenta and Twiga chemicals.

Note that for these chemicals to be effective, you need to apply them at the correct stage of weed growth and the right environmental condition, failure to which will result to excess weed growth.

Answered by Fred Luwagga, Agronomist – Nsanja Agro Chemicals

MY CHICKEN HAVE REFUSED TO LAY

Sometime last year, I developed interest in reading Seeds of Gold. This graduated me into agribusiness and today I own four lactating Friesian cows, 400 Kenbro and 500 layers. While milk production is satisfactory, I have had challenges with poultry. The Kenbros and layers, now seven and six months old respectively, have refused to lay. What magic button will I have to press to be an egg supplier? Kindly help.

Farmer

Dear farmer

Besides good feeding, consider lighting management of the birds during the pullet stage (age 8 to 20 weeks).

Chickens are sensitive to changes in the period of lighting as this influences the age of sexual maturity and the point at which they lay.

Consider the following lighting programme, “step up, step down, step up” which involves providing 24 hour lighting for the day-old chicks during the first month of their life to adapt to the new environment and encourage water and feed consumption, thereafter, gradually reduce the lighting period to 8 hours per day while ensuring the birds are in darkness for 16 hours, during the growers stage.

At 18 weeks, the lighting period should be gradually stepped up by increasing weekly such that by the time they are at five per cent lay, about 20–22 weeks, the lighting period should be at 16 hours and darkness at 8 hours.

For light intensity, fluorescent lights are not recommended, since the light spread is not even throughout the house.

It is better to have many incandescent bulbs of low power which can be dimmed.



