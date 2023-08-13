Ayute Africa Challenge launched

Heifer International Uganda on August 12 announced the launch of the 2nd edition of the AYuTe Africa Challenge, one of the most ambitious agriculture competitions on the continent.

The 2023 AYuTe Africa Challenge Uganda edition will reward up to Shs70m in funding to the successful young agri-tech innovators and provide technical support from a team of expert advisers; to help them scale their innovations.

Creating opportunities

Heifer International Uganda believes that the future of Africa’s agriculture hinges on creating opportunities for young African innovators to transform the agricultural landscape, catalysing ground-up innovation from young Africans and making agriculture a desired career.

Innovation

Recognising the immense potential of young minds, the AYuTe Africa challenge is committed to fostering a culture of innovation by supporting and nurturing the next generation of agriculture technology leaders.

“We believe that young innovators hold tremendous potential to drive transformative change in the agriculture industry,” said William Matovu, Heifer International Uganda, Country Manager.

“Through the AYuTe Africa challenge 2023 edition, we aim to provide a platform for these young talents to showcase their ideas, gain recognition, and connect with industry experts who can help bring their innovations to market,” says Matovu.

On top of identifying youth with brilliant innovations, the AYuTe Africa challenge in 2023 will also create an environment where these innovators are equipped to succeed in the areas of; production, management, people and skills, ecosystem management, stakeholder, finance, strategy, marketing and sales among others.

As the world faces pressing challenges in food security, climate change, sustainability, and resource management, it is imperative to harness the power of innovation and technology to shape the future of agriculture.

Eligibility criteria

•The Competition is open to Ugandans aged 18 – 35 years who are innovators and owners of start-ups OR have been operating a business for the past three years

•They must have the potential to translate innovations into meaningful impact for small holder farmers across the country

•They must show that there is demand among smallholder farmers for what is being provided and that it is affordable

•The innovation must be a truly innovative product or service with potential for growth, viable market and not merely duplicating something that exists in many other markets.

How to participate

• Record a video introducing yourself and demonstrating how the proposed innovation works; what problem it seeks to solve; how it can potentially translate into meaningful impact for smallholder farmers across the country and how much money you would need to bring it to life.

• The video submitted must not be longer than 2 minutes. It must have clear audio and must be shared in MP4 Format.

• Participants must submit their videos to the competition portal https://ayute.africa/uganda

Practices

