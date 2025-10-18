Backyard gardening: A guide to a big harvest

Urban farming offers a unique blend of fulfilment and frustration. While more urban and peri-urban dwellers are enjoying the satisfaction of cultivating their own food, turning small spaces such as balconies and backyards into productive gardens, this can also come with challenges. Success in this endeavour often comes down to strategic plant mixing and a few simple gardening rules. Many urban gardeners must navigate the limitations of small plots, often working with rental properties that are typically around 50x100 feet. Despite the constraints, the reward of a thriving garden can make the effort worthwhile.

Francis Balinda, a crop technician at Mukono Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MuZARDI), shared his insights on how to get started during the recent Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic in Ntaawo, Mukono District. “Most people don't need to buy greens from the market. It’s all about working with what you have and a little bit of planning goes a long way,” Balinda says. He highlights that a key aspect of urban farming is adapting the growing space itself. Many urban gardeners are getting creative with their plots, using methods such as container gardening, which allows for a high degree of flexibility. Others are building raised beds to create controlled soil environments in their small yards. A popular and cost-effective method is the use of repurposed used car tyres as individual planting pots, which are durable and excellent for small-scale projects.

The first step, according to Balinda, is to think about your plants as a team. “Just like people, some plants are great companions and some are not. You want to create a plant mix that helps each other out,” he says. One of the most enjoyable aspects of urban gardening is creating your own plant mixes. This is where you can be creative and strategic, combining plants that look great together while also providing mutual benefits like pest control or improved growth. This practice is known as companion planting. Here are some plant mix recommendations for your urban garden.

The salad bowl mix

This is a classic for a reason—it’s both beautiful and productive, and easily adapted to Ugandan kitchens. For this garden, combine leafy greens like loose-leaf lettuce or spinach with herbs such as parsley. For a more local touch, consider including nakati or dodo. You can add a "pop of colour" with radishes or dwarf cherry tomatoes. These plants have different growth habits, making them great companions. The shallow-rooted leafy greens and herbs fill out the top of the container, while radishes grow quickly underground and can be harvested before the other plants get too big. Dwarf cherry tomatoes can be grown on a trellis or stake to maximise vertical space.

This combination also provides a continuous harvest throughout the growing season.

The pizza garden mix

Perfect for the cook who wants fresh ingredients for their homemade cooking. The main event of this mix is a determinate or Tomato Ansal F1, accompanied by herbs such as basil, oregano and parsley. Basil is a renowned companion plant for tomatoes, believed to repel pests such as tomato hornworms and even improve the flavour of the tomatoes. Oregano and parsley have similar water and sunlight needs and create a nice, aromatic ground cover around the base of the tomato plant.



The three sisters

A traditional planting method that is surprisingly effective in a large container or raised bed, especially given the prevalence of maize and beans in Uganda.

This mix requires a structure like maize or a tall, sturdy sunflower for a climber such as pole beans or peas. A small, compact squash or zucchini variety serves as the ground cover. The maize or sunflower provides a natural trellis for the beans to climb. The beans, being legumes, fix nitrogen from the air and add it to the soil, which benefits the nutrient-hungry maize and squash. The large leaves of the squash plant shade the soil, helping to retain moisture and suppress weeds.

The pest-repellent mix

This mix combines plants known for their ability to deter common garden pests, reducing the need for chemical sprays. The combination includes French marigolds, herbs such as rosemary, mint, or thyme, and any susceptible vegetables like tomatoes, peppers, or cabbage. Balinda recommends French marigolds for their ability to repel nematodes (a type of microscopic worm) in the soil and to deter other flying insects. Other great options for pest control include onions and tobacco. Many herbs also have strong scents that can confuse or repel pests. He cautions: “Just be sure to keep mint in its own pot, as its roots are very aggressive and can quickly take over a shared container”.

Creating your own mixes

Balinda urges farmers to consider light and water needs: “This is the most important factor. Make sure all the plants in a single container have similar requirements for sunlight and water,” he says. He also says that farmers should pay attention to root depth. “Combine plants with different root systems. For example, pair a deep-rooted tomato plant with shallow-rooted lettuce or herbs to make the best use of the available soil volume,” he says.

Lastly, “don't forget to include flowers,” he says. They add beauty and can also attract beneficial insects that prey on garden pests. Good choices for urban gardens include nasturtiums, marigolds and alyssum. Beyond the specific mixes, Balinda says the universal dos and don'ts of urban gardening.

The “dos”

Balinda highlights some key 'dos' for urban and peri-urban gardeners. First, choose the right pot size. While it's tempting to cram as many plants as possible into a small space, a pot that's too small will restrict root growth. A good rule is to pick a pot at least 8-12 inches deep for most vegetables. Adding charcoal to your soil mix is a great way to improve aeration. Additionally, use a high-quality potting mix, as it's designed to be light and well-draining, which is essential for container gardening.

It is also critical to provide adequate drainage, as every pot must have a hole at the bottom to prevent root rot. Water consistently, as containers dry out faster than garden beds, especially during the dry season. Balinda also advises creating ridges and using mulching, which are key practices for climate adaptation and help the soil retain moisture, especially during dry spells. Finally, since many urban gardeners are renting their land, it's wise to plan for portability by using containers that can be easily moved.

The “don'ts”

He also warns against several common mistakes. Don't mix plants with wildly different needs; a sun-loving herb like rosemary will not be happy in the same pot as a water-hungry fern. Additionally, don't forget to feed your plants, as nutrients in potting soil are quickly depleted, and a regular feeding schedule with a balanced fertiliser is crucial for healthy, productive plants. Fertilising the soil with manure should always be your first priority. Balinda says spraying with chemicals should be the last resort.

He explains that plants can be resilient, and when they are diseased on a small scale, you can use natural methods. It is only when the disease is large-scale that you should use chemicals. When it comes to fungicides, Balinda explains, there are two types. He says you use a preventive fungicide when you are expecting a disease, but your plants are still healthy. In contrast, you can use a curative fungicide when your plants are already diseased. Lastly, don't ignore pests. He advises farmers to check plants regularly for signs of aphids, mites, or other bugs and deal with them promptly using natural methods such as neem oil or insecticidal soap.

The beginner’s luck