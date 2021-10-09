Bamwesigye retired into farming 

By LOMINDA AFEDRARU More by this Author

It is in the afternoon as Seeds of Gold arrive on the farm of a 70-year-old farmer James Bamwesigye in Rubanja Village, Rubare Town Council, and Ntugamo District.

As we approach the farm, one is welcomed by a swanky residence in the middle of the farm surrounded with healthy-looking banana plantation, something unusual of our farmers in the countryside.

When we arrive, we find Bamwesigye mulching his seven-acre banana plantation which is part of the 52-acre farm.

How the journey started for Bamwesigye

Bamwesigye narrates his story saying he was born in Nyaburuza Village in Ntungamo District and he led a peasant life farming with his parents where he was able to go to school. He dropped out in Senior Four in 1975 due to lack of tuition.

However, he did not give up in his life but opted to go and graze cattle in the first family Kisozi ranch where he climbed ladders and became a farm manager. “Someone in the village who was a friend to my parents tipped them that they needed young skilled boys with knowledge of grazing cattle at Kisozi farm. My parents asked me to go and try my luck which I did and I started as a cattle grazer and gradually was promoted to a farm manager,” he notes.

However in 2012, he decided to retire from the work and he came and purchased his 52 acre land where he is currently settled. This, he said, was a result of saving his hard earned wage and he borrowed some money from Post Bank for purchasing his land, which he is still servicing.

Mixed farmer

Bamwesigye initially bought cattle which he began rearing on his farm but when agricultural service extension workers from the district, came on ground to sensitise farmers to venture into growing tissue culture East Africa Highland banana varieties, he embraced the technology.

In 2012 he cleared seven acres of land where he planted bananas which he still maintains to date which is his main source of income.

He owns 100 head of cattle comprising Ankole breed, Zebu and hybrid Friesian dairy cattle for milk processing. He is able to get 120 litres of milk in a day and he sells each litre at Shs500.

He also sells the animals to fulfil his home needs and a mature bull is sold at Shs2m.

As for the bananas, the buyers come from as far as Mbale and Jinja districts. The price ranges between Shs10,000 and Shs15,000 depending on the size and season. However, during the lockdown, usually there is a drop in prize as far as Shs5,000 per bunch.

One acre of land is for growing trees which he mainly used for supporting banana plants once the bunch become heavy to avoid fall off. He has five workers who help him in his farm including his two sons.

What led to his farm success?

Bamwesigye contends that his frequent interaction with agricultural officers in his district has played a major role to his success because they have sensitized him to follow the right agronomy practices

“We have a challenge of pests and diseases which attack banana on farm including banana bacterial wilt, Fusarium wilt and the fruit peel. However, I usually cut off the banana fruit early enough to avoid banana bacterial wilt and the plants that tend to dry up I uproot and burn them. As for the fruit peel I simply spray with recommended pesticides,” he says.

It is his contention that most farmers in Ankole region follow the agronomy of maintaining three plantlets per plated hole and this leads to the plants acquiring sufficient nutrient for the bunches to grow healthy and bigger.

He also follows the advice of not transferring planting materials from one place to another because in case of replacement of platelets he usually acquires tissue culture seedlings from Mbarara Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute. Above all, pruning and mulching is the order of the day on his banana farm.



Achievements

Bamwesigye says the proceeds from his farm have enabled him to construct a home on his farm where he has now retired to live his old age with his family. He has seven children all of whom he educated from farming initiatives from his family land and all of them have completed studies.

He has managed to purchase land in Rubare Town Council where he has constructed house units for rent which is added income initiative.

