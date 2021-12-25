Bangafi plants one tree at a time

Buganda Kingdom has urged farmers to invest more in forestry saying that is the only way how they will earn more in future while protecting the environment.

Speaking to the media during the handover of land tittles to 100 forestry owners in Kampala by the Bangafi Agroforestry Company, the Information Minister from Buganda Kingdom Noah Kiyimba says that currently there is need to have several provisions on protecting the environment.

“During the opening of 29th Lukiiko, the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II called for environmental protection noting with concern that all the wetlands have been degraded by selfish individuals,“ Mr Kiyimba says.

He added that deforestation has increased which has resulted into climate change that has affected the farming seasons.

“This is the right time to teach farmers how they can invest and earn in forestry. It’s better to invest in such projects which can last for long and they do not need more attention like other crops,” he said.

Kiyimba urges the youth to start investing in land instead of selling it off to get quick money.

The Director Bangafi Agro Forestry Vincent Kakooza says that they started this project way back in 2016 with the aim to protect the environment in the long-run.

“We had planned to have this project in every region but we still a challenge with land issues in different areas like the land ownership is one of the man problem hindering our project,” he adds.

Kakooza adds that majority of their clients are from Central region where it is difficult to establish forestry projects due to lack of enough space.

“Forestry projects need big space to grow well that why they are focusing in other areas which have enough land such as Lwamata in Kiboga District and Bukwiri- in yankwanzi. We have plans to expand to Kayunga,” he says.