Bangafi plants one tree at a time

Bangafi offers agroforestry consultancy services to busy people. PHOTO | SHABIBAH NAKIRIGYA

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • Offering both above- and below-ground benefits, it’s a logical next step to consider agroforestry, suggests independent adviser Vincent Kakooza, who sees it as one of the options for a more sustainable system.

Buganda Kingdom has urged farmers to invest more in forestry saying that is the only way how they will earn more in future while protecting the environment.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.