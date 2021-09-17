Be certain when to plant your crops

By Michael J Ssali More by this Author

Farming takes more than just the availability of land and good weather. Successful crop production these days takes careful planning. You have to decide what crops you want to grow. You want to be certain when to plant them. It is always better to have an idea about the weather patterns of the area where you want to grow the crops unless you are sure you will be able to carry out irrigation which by the way could be some extra expense that might reduce your profits. If you want to grow maize or coffee or whatever other crops it is very important to think of the quality of the seeds or planting material.

Serious farmers nowadays have a budget for buying good quality seeds and planting materials. Some seeds are bred to be fast growing, disease resistant, and drought tolerant. It makes sense to be conscious of the big losses you could suffer if the crops are attacked and destroyed by pests and diseases. Many farmers spend a lot of money buying pesticides and paying labourers to apply them on the crops.

What activities does ground preparation entail? If you want to grow coffee you might want to dig holes about two feet deep and two by two feet wide well in advance and to fill them up with top soil well mixed with organic manure. Think seriously about what fertilisers to use. Nowadays good harvests are tied to fertiliser usage, all other factors being equal. It is also a good idea to have a conversation with your area agricultural services extension officer about the crop that you want to grow. Many agricultural officers have soil testing kits and they can advise what fertilisers to purchase.

Some farmers’ groups invite experts to do pre-planting trainings. If such trainings are organised in your farmers’ group make sure to attend all of them.

It is also good practice to talk to a successful farmer in your area for guidance about what you are planning to grow.

He might give you some ideas regarding best farming practices for the crop and its marketing strategies. Keep records of expenditures and sales.

Advertisement

Farming takes more than just the availability of land and good weather. Successful crop production these days takes careful planning. You have to decide what crops you want to grow. You want to be certain when to plant them. It is always better to have an idea about the weather patterns of the area where you want to grow the crops unless you are sure you will be able to carry out irrigation which by the way could be some extra expense that might reduce your profits. If you want to grow maize or coffee or whatever other crops it is very important to think of the quality of the seeds or planting material.

Serious farmers nowadays have a budget for buying good quality seeds and planting materials. Some seeds are bred to be fast growing, disease resistant, and drought tolerant. It makes sense to be conscious of the big losses you could suffer if the crops are attacked and destroyed by pests and diseases. Many farmers spend a lot of money buying pesticides and paying labourers to apply them on the crops.

What activities does ground preparation entail? If you want to grow coffee you might want to dig holes about two feet deep and two by two feet wide well in advance and to fill them up with top soil well mixed with organic manure. Think seriously about what fertilisers to use. Nowadays good harvests are tied to fertiliser usage, all other factors being equal. It is also a good idea to have a conversation with your area agricultural services extension officer about the crop that you want to grow. Many agricultural officers have soil testing kits and they can advise what fertilisers to purchase.

Some farmers’ groups invite experts to do pre-planting trainings. If such trainings are organised in your farmers’ group make sure to attend all of them.

It is also good practice to talk to a successful farmer in your area for guidance about what you are planning to grow.

He might give you some ideas regarding best farming practices for the crop and its marketing strategies. Keep records of expenditures and sales.