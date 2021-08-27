Bee keeping for quick cash

Bees will forage on flowering plants. One factor you need to consider when setting up an apiary is the flowering plants in your area and the seasons they bud and flower. The flowering plants should be enough to attract bees to the area. The plants should be able to provide enough nectar for the bees in order for them to produce high amounts of quality honey.

Even if you do not have a lot of land there is a farming activity that you can get into and earn at least Shs26m a year or even more, according to Eden Kamugisha, a large scale farmer at Kisagazi Village, Mukungwe Sub-county, Masaka District.

“And even if you have plenty of land that could already be devoted to another farming activity, say coffee growing, you can still allocate just a small piece of it to bee-keeping and earn millions of shillings as supplementary income,” he told Seeds of Gold last week in an interview at his home.

Calculations

“On a small plot of barely 50 by 50 feet it is possible to set up 640 bee hives and supposing you harvest a minimum of two kilogrammes of honey per bee-hive you could get about 1,300 kilogrammes of honey after about four months. If you sell each kilogramme of honey at Shs20, 000 you will earn Shs26m. Mind you here we are talking about the bare minimum. Honey is normally harvested three times a year, and each bee hive produces about four kilogrammes of honey every four months,” says Kamugisha. “Now supposing you harvest honey three times every year, you could easily earn perhaps Shs70m working on a small plot of 50 by 50 feet.”

Importance of honey

He particularly encourages coffee farmers to allocate at least a small piece of their land to bee-keeping. “The bees facilitate pollination and they increase coffee yields, yet honey can be a source of extra income for the coffee farmer,” he says.

Honey is an old food item that has been enjoyed by mankind since prehistoric times. It is medicinal and it is known to cure many illnesses. In hotels and restaurants it is presented as an alternative to manufactured sugar for tea and coffee drinkers.

It is used in bakeries to make confectionaries. In some communities it is also used to make beer. It is a much traded commodity and traders package it in various amounts and containers to suite the purchasing power of different buyers. Once it is harvested it has a very long shelf life and it can be stored for several months.

Best practices

Kamugisha says a farmer does not have to put the bee-hives is different places over a wide area on his piece of land. “In resource maximisation we have to realise that there is plenty of space in the sky,” he says. “We cannot expand sideways so much on the ground but we can extend upwards where the sky is the limit. So what the bee-keeper must seriously think about is how to use the space in the sky by making a structure that goes up where he or she can place any number of bee-hives that the structure can hold. He can use the services of a builder to construct a bee-hive holder over the space of fifty by fifty feet out of strong wooden poles measuring several meters high. The bee-hives are then placed on the spaces provided along the structure where hundreds of them can be kept. Each bee hive will be a kingdom of its own with its own queen bee, making its own honey.”

Kamugisha went on to say that bees are really wonderful creatures and that each bee has a way of remembering its mother bee-hive and it cannot enter a bee-hive where it did not come from.

Feeding bees

He also said the farmer must not overly worry about feeds for bees as they will always go out into the natural environment looking for flowers from which they draw nectar, water, and pollen for making honey and wax. It is however recommended for all bee keepers to plant flower plants in the neighbourhood and to place some water in shallow containers not so far away from the bee-hives. The reason is that the worker bees may not have to travel too far away to look for pollen, nectar, and water.

Some people may add a bit of sugar in the water but care must be taken to empty those containers perhaps daily to prevent fermentation and multiplication of mosquitoes.

The bees however scavenge in lots of places collecting various materials, which has resulted in a Kiswahili saying --- Ungalijua kila kitu nyuki alaacho asaali hungeilamba, loosely translated as: “If you knew everything that the bees eats you would not leak the honey.”

Management

Where the bee-hives are kept there should be some form of shelter to protect the bees from constant direct sunlight. To quicken up hive colonisation the farmer is advised to place a little honey or wax in a new hive that has never been settled by bees. The bees are more attracted to settle in a place where they smell honey or wax although sometimes they will settle in places without any honey or wax smell.

Even if a small amount of land is needed for keeping bees they should be kept in a rather secluded place because not all people understand the behaviour of bees. They don’t want confrontation even when they fly around your face. They can be very dangerous when disturbed.

Harvesting honey

It is the reason they must be kept far away from children. Harvesting honey requires some training from people who have some experience in doing so and farmers should have the right equipment and clothing for the job.

Kamugisha already has some bee hives on his coffee farm totalling about three hundred but his dream is to own at least two thousand bee hives and to sell thousands of litres of honey. “But I am also aiming at selling bees venom which has a big market on the international market.

A gramme of bee venom costs Shs60, 000 today in Uganda. To construct a durable structure where to place the bee hives Kamugisha recommends strong wooden poles painted with old engine oil at the bottom to prevent termite attack. The poles should also be fitted with rodent traps at the bottom to prevent rats from climbing up the poles and accessing the bee-hives since mice are known to steal honey and wax.

Key facts

