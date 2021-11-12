Beginner’s guide to poultry keeping 

For two and half hours this afternoon, no stone will be left unturned as Namulonge seasoned agronomists Dr Moses Dhikusooka, Dr Tonny Kibuuka and D. Tefulais Dhikusooka take farmers through the nitty-gritty of dairy production live on NTV.

The beauty with the virtual Seeds of Gold farm clinic is that it comes to you in the comfort of your living room at no cost and you can now summon even the students, still holed up at home due to the biting Covid-19 pandemic effects and schools closure, to get attracted to agribusiness.

From the feedback collected from the recent virtual clinic that was held in Mukono District and addressed coffee and cocoa, the organisers have decided to exhaust one agribusiness enterprise at a time - to put to rest all the recurring challenges that Ugandan farmers encounter. As 2021 comes to a close, attention has been extended to the most practised and lucrative enterprise - dairy - with specific interest geared towards ironing out pertinent trending productive techniques on feeding, diseases, gestation and market.

Don’t worry about curfew

According to Nation Media Group’s (NMG) Senior Activations and Promotions Officer, Joshua Watwaluma, the second virtual event will steer clear of the other three practical sessions held this year by allowing the farmers to learn at their pace and convenience.

“Being virtual in nature, farmers will not be required to travel to Namulonge but rather follow the training sessions from the comfort of wherever they are live on NTV and all NMG digital platforms,” says Watwaluma.

“With the virtual farm clinics, it has enabled us to continue providing knowledge to farmers amidst the on and off lockdowns which have limited interactions especially among farmers,” Watwaluma revealed. The user-friendly lectures have been tailor-made for both the young and old and old and beginners farmers - with queries collected from farmers from all walks of life in Uganda.

Trainers

Dr Moses Dhikusooka

For a while now, the farm clinics have reserved the right to assemble the most yearned for farming experts in the country - thanks to partners Naro.

Leading a rich parade of tutors is Dr Moses Dhikusooka (BVM, MSc (TAH), and PhD). Dr Dhikusooka is a senior research officer, programme leader for vaccine research Projects at Naro.

A veterinary doctor with more than 24 years of experience in the veterinary profession as a large animal practitioner. He holds a PhD in virology and a master’s of science in animal disease control from Prince Leopolds Institute of Tropical Medicine Antwerp Belgium.



Dr Tefulais Dhikusooka

The effect of ticks on dairy production is well documented which will be thoroughly tackled by tick vaccines expert Dr Tefulais Dhikusooka.

The senior research officer who holds a BVM, MVPM and PhD from Makerere University with specialty in veterinary epidemiology and population biology has been employed at NaLIRRI/Naro since January 2006.

Currently, he is the principal investigator of the anti-tick vaccine research and development project, whose main goal is to develop anti-tick vaccines for integrated control of ticks and tick-borne diseases, given the emerging tick acaricide resistance, environmental contamination and toxicity to non-target organisms.

He has been a member of the national taskforce for ticks and tick-borne diseases control constituted to develop nation-wide strategic approaches to curtail the emergence of acaricide resistance by ticks in Uganda.



Kabuuka to expound on livestock trends

A research scientist under the livestock health programme, Dr Tonny Kabuuka is still pursuing his PhD course at Institut für molekulare Virologie-Greifswald.

His emphasis will rotate around handling livestock and the newest challenges to small and large scale farmers. He currently works on cloning of African swine fever isolates, protein expression of clones, use of heterologous viral vectors for vaccine development and proteome analyses of ASF viruses.

NaLIRRI offers the best

The NTV production crew is set to give 360 degree coverage courtesy of the well situated hands on training experience at the National Livestock Resources Research Institute (NaLIRRI).

It owes its serene ambience to the colonial origin having been carved from the East African Trypanosomiasis Research Organisation (EATRO) that was founded in 1956 with a mandate to conduct research on Tsetse flies and Trypanosomiasis in both human and animals across Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

EATRO was eventually handed over to the Uganda government in 1977 after the collapse of the East African Community and was renamed Uganda Trypanosomiasis Research Organisation (UTRO). UTRO was mandated to conduct research on tsetse ﬂies, human and animal trypanosomiasis in Uganda.