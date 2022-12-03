Best practice: How to care for eggplants

Eggplant is a popular vegetable in many cuisines. It is also known as aubergine or brinjal. Eggplant is a nightshade family member, including Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, and Potatoes. Eggplant is a versatile and delicious vegetable used in various dishes. It is also relatively easy to grow, making it a great choice for beginner and experienced gardeners. If you are interested in growing eggplant next rainy season, you should know a few things.

Soil requirement

Eggplant is a heat-loving vegetable that grows best in sandy loam soils with a pH of 6.0 to 7.0. The soil must be well-drained and high in organic matter. To improve drainage, add 2 to 4 inches of organic matter, such as compost or manure, to the planting bed before planting. The soil should be well-drained and rich in organic matter. Eggplants can be started from seed or transplanted from nursery stock.

Eggplant varieties

They come in different colours, shapes, and sizes. Some common varieties include:

Black beauty

This is the most popular type of eggplant. It has dark purple skin and is oval. This is a classic variety grown for many years. It is a large, glossy, purple-black eggplant with smooth skin. The flesh is firm and white with a mild flavour. Black beauty eggplants are best harvested when they are about eight inches long.

Italian eggplant

This variety is long and thin, with a deep purple colour. It is often used in Italian dishes. This variety is slightly smaller than black beauty but has a more elongated shape. Italian eggplants have a deep purple colour and a milder flavour than other varieties.

Japanese eggplant

This eggplant is long and slender, with a deep purple colour. This variety is smaller and narrower than black beauty, with dark purple or black skin. The flesh is tender and white with a slightly sweet flavour.

White eggplant

This variety has white or pale yellow skin and is round or oval. It has a milder flavour than other varieties.

Eggplant growing conditions

Eggplants are heat-loving plants that require a long, warm growing season to produce fruits.

Eggplants prefer rich, well-drained soils with a pH between 6.0 and 7.0. They should be fertilised regularly with a balanced fertiliser to encourage growth and fruit production.

For best results, fertilise your eggplants regularly throughout their growing season. An all-purpose fertiliser should work well. Apply it according to package directions, and be sure not to overdo it, as too much fertiliser can cause leaf burn.

Eggplant should be watered deeply and regularly during growth to keep the soil evenly moist but not soggy. Mulching around plants will help conserve moisture and control weeds.

Irrigation

Water Eggplants regularly apply 1-2 inches of water per week through rainfall or irrigation, especially during drought. Mulch around plants to help conserve moisture and suppress weeds.

The soil should be well-drained and rich in organic matter. If the soil is heavy clay or sandy, mix in some compost or other organic matter to improve its structure. Harvest eggplants when they are glossy and deep purple. Cut off the fruit with a sharp knife, leaving a short stem attached.

How to grow eggplant vertically?

Growing eggplant vertically is a great method if you live in a limited space or have poor soil. All you need is a support system and some basic materials.

A support system – This can be a trellis, tomato cage, or even a simple stake. Make sure whatever you use is sturdy and can support the weight of the plants as they grow.

Soil mix – Choose a high-quality mix that drains well. Eggplants do not like to sit in wet soil.

Challenges

Poor drainage causes the plant to become waterlogged and rot. Lack of nutrients in the soil results in stunted growth and yellowing leaves.

Pests and diseases such as aphids, whiteflies, and fungal infections can attack the plant and reduce yields.

Extreme temperatures can cause the flowers to drop or the fruit to turn bitter.

Poor pollination leads to misshapen fruit.

To avoid these problems, it is essential to choose a suitable site for planting, provide adequate drainage, fertilise regularly, and protect the plants from pests and diseases.