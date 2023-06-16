Best practices for growing cabbage 

Cabbage is one of the most popular vegetables grown for cooking and other uses around the world.

The leafy vegetable is part of the brassica genus, and it grows best in partial shade, in firm, fertile free draining soil.

Cabbage comes in a variety of green shades, as well as purple or red. The shape of the head varies as well.

In about 60-70 days you could be able to harvest your cabbage depending on the variety.

Soil

Cabbage prefers a loamy, well-drained soil that is rich in organic matter.

Mix some compost into the soil before planting. In addition, a slightly acidic to neutral soil pH is best.

How to classify cabbage

Cabbages are normally classified according to the duration of time they take to mature;

Early cabbages- these include golden Acer which matures in 65 days, and red express which matures in 63 days.

Midseason types these include baby cabbage which takes about 71 days to grow.

And lastly is the late season types like Red cabbage which looks like the Red Acer and takes 75 days to mature.

Selecting a planting site

Choose a disease free spot in the garden with good soil drainage for your cabbage.

Avoid planting near other Brassica species, such as broccoli, as they can attract the same pests and diseases.

Container growth is also an option for cabbage, though it can result in a smaller yield.

Water

Cabbage needs consistent soil moisture to produce crisp and juicy heads. Irregular watering can result in a bitter taste or misshapen heads.

Water is necessary to keep the soil lightly moist but never soggy.

About an inch of water per week should be sufficient, though you might need more if you have very fast-draining soil.

Adding a layer of mulch around your cabbage will help to retain soil moisture.

What cabbages need to grow

Cabbage prefer well drained, fertile soils high in organic matter, and with a PH between 6.0 and 7.5. They can however tolerate slightly alkaline soil.

Cabbages are heavy feeders and as such yours will also need plenty and consistent moisture.

How to plant your cabbage

Prepare your soil for seeds or seedling by digging it over with a garden fork, then rake it to make a fine seed bed.

Your Cabbage will need affirm soil base to keep their roots anchored because cabbage heads are heavy.

You can sow along a single row or along staggered wide rows. Use spacing of 12-18 inches wide and 16-18 inches between rows.

Ensure to harden off seedlings to prepare them for planting.

How to fertilise and weed your cabbages

Fertilise your plants when growing especially after transplanting and then add nitrogen when the cabbage is half grown.

Always weed your cabbage vegetable garden as the need arises to control grass and other weeds because cabbage is a shallow rooted crop, and its cultivation is shallow.

Chemicals are available for weed control and generally perform very satisfactorily.

Pruning

Cabbage generally does not need pruning.

However, if you spot any broken or withering leaves that are dragging or falling off, tear them off or remove them with pruning shears to hinder pests and diseases from infesting or infecting the plant.

Harvest your cabbage

Cabbages are harvested by cutting through the stem; just above ground level with a sharp knife.

If you want to get the highest yields, cut the cabbage’s head when it is solid (firm to hand pressure), but before it cracks or splits when head are matures.

You can also pull up the entire plant. If you go with the second method, you might get a second harvest from your plant but with smaller heads. Bring the harvested head indoors as soon as possible.

The head can be wrapped in plastic and stored in the refrigerator for about two weeks.

It also can be stored in a root cellar where the temperature is between 45 degrees Fahrenheit and freezing for approximately three months. Cabbage can be used fresh or cooked, but wash it well before eating.