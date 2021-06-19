Beware of livestock diseases

By Editor More by this Author

Mange is a highly contagious skin disease caused by one or a combination of several species of mites which affect livestock.

Mange in cattle is mainly caused by mites, microscopic relatives of spiders which in habit and damages the skin of the animals.

Since the disease is carried by parasites inhabiting both domestic and wild animals, it’s either carried out by any of the host.

Although the surface mite is the most common species affecting cattle, there are other species which include burrowing mite and the sheep scab mite.

The surface mite usually found on the neck, legs and tail head produces limited hair loss which increases gradually in size.

However, the lesions are very itchy which results in hide damage as the affected cattle try to rub the affected areas.

The sheep scab mite is found on the flanks and around the tail head and anus. Although this mite feeds on the surface of the skin, its’ mouthparts pierce the skin, producing blisters that are very irritating.

The burrowing mite prefers the neck and the loin area next to the tail. As they burrow into and out of the skin they produce a much more intense irritating reaction causing the skin damage rapidly with many large areas being affected and the skin becoming very thickened and crusty.

Mange may lead to considerable economic losses in domestic animals with repercussions for the animal trade.

Infection of the damaged areas often develops and affected animals have much reduced production.

Secondary bacterial infections are common in severe cases. In some severe cases, death in untreated calves, weight loss, decreased milk production, and increased susceptibility to other diseases can occur.

Foot and mouth

Foot and mouth is another killer viral disease. The disease can wipe the entire herd and it is also dangerous for human consumption.

