Big cassava harvests await farmers

Cassava is a very important food crop in Africa prepared for food consumption.

According to FAO, daily cassava consumption is 0.4 kilogrammes per person in Africa. This is greater than the daily consumption level of most staples in any part of the world.

Cassava originated in tropical South America. It was introduced to the Congo Basin in the mid-1500s, and to East Africa in the 1700s. In Africa, 93 per cent of cassava produced is consumed as food, making it vital for food security in rural households.

Cassava, introduced in Uganda between 1862 and 1875, is currently one of the most important staple food crops in the country. Approximately 3.5 million tonnes have been produced from about 0.4 million ha of land.

Cassava cultivation increased greatly during the outbreak of the tropical migratory locust from 1931 to 1933.

Increases also occurred after the droughts of 1939 and 1941 when it became imperative to conserve local foods during the war.

Cassava is mostly grown at low altitudes in Uganda, though it can be grown up to 1500 metres and perhaps higher, and in temperatures of 18 to 25 degrees Centigrade. It thrives in both wet and dry climates, and in soils with a pH from 4 to 9.

Besides being sold as roots, cassava can be processed into confectionary, cassava flour, glue, plywood, paper, starch, and as a binder in pharmaceutical drugs. Cassava chips are used to make animal feed, and cassava pellets to make alcohol.

The common varieties currently grown in Uganda are Nase 14, Nase 19, Narocas 1, Narocas 2 and Narocas 3.

Opportunities

Joseph Ekwangu, a soil scientist at Buginyanya Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (BugiZardi), says there is great demand for cassava chips, pellets, and starch suggesting greater potential. Cassava starch is used to make biscuits, breads, and puddings. It is also an ingredient in non-food items such as paper, pharmaceuticals and textiles.

Much of this demand opportunity exists because of breweries that require large amounts of starch.

Nile Breweries is currently encouraging farmers to grow cassava and convert it to starch. This will be used as a partial substitute for imported barley in beer production.

The NBL Agricultural Service Manager, Theunis Coetzee noted that the industry brews mainly using barley, sorghum and some reasonable quantity of cassava which needs to be expanded.

Brewing with cassava, he explained, reduces the sugar in beer which is healthy.

According to Coetzee, Nile Breweries has been using cassava for brewing in small quantities of about 400 tonnes of cassava chips in Nile Special, Club Pilsner and Eagle Lager and now the team is increasing its volume to 4,200 tonnes.

Naro researchers have produced Mkumba, an industrial variety, with high ethanol content and high cyanide levels making it desirable for brewing.

According to Ekwangu, the Mkumba variety can withstand both of the most devastating diseases of the crop: cassava brown streak (CBSD) and cassava mosaic (CMD).

He says the variety provides hope for millions of farmers that depend on cassava production. Mkumba was initially bred in Tanzania.

He says that aside from withstanding the two diseases, the new variety can easily double the crop’s production with their potentially high yields of 23-51 tonnes/ha against the current average yield of 10 tonnes/ha.

“Many farmers have abandoned cassava farming. This is unfortunate as cassava performs well even under harsh conditions such as poor soils and little rainfall. With new varieties, there is hope of more production and potential to make money,” Ekwangu says.

The variety will be available to farmers starting next year.

During the Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic at Ikulwe station in Mayuge, Naro experts unveiled plans to release two other varieties UG193 and UG156, sweet varieties good for human consumption.

“This is about creating a new industry in Uganda which in turn will create jobs and opportunities for people in rural areas,” said Ekwangu. “Our aim is to develop a competitive starch industry that can attract big buyers.”

Experts now aim at helping smallholder farmers grow the cassava, improve their farm management to be able to access new markets.

Farmers normally sell their cassava as individuals rather than through groups, which lessens their bargaining power.

Ekwangu says that for small scale farmers to get the best gains, they need to form farmer groups for collective marketing where they can guarantee higher volumes, in order to get the best price for their crop.

Agronomy

Cassava production in Uganda is mainly affected by pests and diseases as well as poor soil types. The deteriorating soil fertility is a result of continued use of the same land.

Naro breeders display highly resistant cassava varieties that can give farmers big profits. PHOTO/COURTESY

Furthermore, poor methods of cultivation have led to increased soil erosion, thereby reducing productivity. There is therefore, need for improved agricultural techniques and use of fertilisers.

Ekwangu says farmers must always seek extension services.

Ekwangu says for better production, farmers need to abandon their traditional methods. Cassava plants take a relatively long time to produce a crop, so growers must be prepared to wait for up to a year to realise results.

He says that proper conditions must be in place for cassava. The desirable soils, he says, should be loose.

The desired planting material should be free from diseases especially the viral diseases such as Cassava Mosaic Disease and Cassava Brown Streak disease.

The cuttings should be about 3-4 nodes measuring at least half a foot.

A well prepared site that is tilled at the beginning of the rainy season should be chosen.

Planting should be done at the onset of rains by planting a cutting at a depth of about 15cm, which is about one digging of the hoe to prevent stems from rotting. During the dry season, a hold 20-30cm deep is recommended. The recommended spacing is 1m by 1m.

Cassava can be intercropped with short legumes such as beans, ground nuts and vegetables.

With proper practices, a farmer can earn a net profit of Shs1m from an acre.

“But commercial cassava production is viable for farmers who can plant more than 10 acres,” Ekwang says.

Weed management

Weeds can cause significant yield reductions if uncontrolled.

According to Ekwangu, competition exerted by weeds reduce yields and can favour survival of pathogens when the weeds act as alternate hosts. Yield reduction of up to 90 per cent can be observed when weeding is delayed especially during tuber growth.

He explains that weeding must be carried out 3-4 weeks after planting and repeated at least two weeks after the first weeding.

“But the second weeding mainly depends on emergence of weeds normally 45 days after germination,” he says.

There are also varieties that have the ability to compete favourably with weeds.

Apart from manual digging, chemical control using glyphosate (roundup) is recommended as it is thought to lower cost of labour.

Processing

Joseph Etyang, a cassava agronomist at BugiZardi, explains that post-harvest processing of cassava greatly increases its commercial value. Cassava can be processed into chips, cassava flour, and starch.

It can be processed by tools such as manual or powered graters, chippers, pressers, and mills reduce processing time by 75 per cent and cassava losses by up to 50 percent.

Etyang says the raw cassava roots should be well selected before peeling to observe high standards before they are chipped.

Power chippers can enable farmers dry the cassava in one day. A locally fabricated cassava chipper costs about Shs2m.

“Spread the chips on a raised platform off the ground and dry them in the sun or with solar dryers. Cassava chips are often infested by insects during the drying process. So, it is vital to shorten the drying time by breaking them into smaller pieces that dry faster,” he says.

Cassava flour has a shelf life of up to 12 months if well stored under airtight bags.

Pests

The cassava mealybug, which causes severe damage to cassava leading to considerable yield losses, is still a serious dry season pest in some parts of the country particularly in Kumi, Masindi, Pallisa and Soroti districts, most probably because of the harsh, intensive and prolonged dry seasons.

He suggests early planting as a solution to minimising damage because the number of the mealybug is markedly reduced during the rainy seasons.

He adds that there are high yielding varieties such as Migyera, Nase I and TMS 4 which are tolerant and recovers quickly with the first rains after attack by the pest during the dry season. Chemical treatments with systemic insecticides especially foliar insecticides is recommended control.

In Namayingo District, there is a big challenge of mole rats locally known as enfukuzi. Root rats feed on the roots and lower stems of crops such as sweet potato and cassava, often killing the plant and causing yield loss. Mole rats live in underground tunnel systems.

He recommends spraying with systematic pesticides or use ordinary grease while also observing field hygiene.

Further studies have suggested the planting of Tephrosia, known as muluku in Lusoga, in the field or as a barrier around fields. Leaves and roots of Tephrosia contain rotenone, a compound that is toxic to the rats.

The green spider mite is another important pests of cassava in Uganda. The amount of crop damage by cassava green spider mite depends on the fertility of the soil, cultivars used in particular localities and the rainfall pattern.

Heavy infestation of susceptible cultivars especially during the dry season in poor soils can cause total leaf defoliation resulting in yield reduction of up to 46 per cent.

Acaricides can be used to control green mites. Integrated control measures involving the use of resistant varieties, cultural practices and natural enemies have been recommended.

Other pests include grasshoppers, ladybird beetles, the cassava scales, root knot nematodes, as well as vertebrate pests such as wild pigs and monkeys.

Diseases

Ekwangu explains that there are two major diseases facing cassava production including cassava mosaic which affects the leaves and cassava brown streak.

Cassava brown streak disease caused by a whitefly-transmitted virus, is considered the most important and serious disease of cassava in the country.

Vigorous breeding and selection for mosaic-resistant varieties carried out at Naro stations has resulted in varieties that have been widely tested.

New hope

The new cassava varieties can withstand both of the most devastating diseases of the crop: cassava brown streak (CBSD) and cassava mosaic (CMD).

The two diseases have been spreading rapidly through the Great Lakes countries; Democratic Republic of Congo to Rwanda, Burundi, Kenya, Ug anda, Tanzania, Mozambique and Malawi.