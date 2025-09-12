Biochar could be the solution to fertiliser shortage countrywide

Crop production in most poor countries is low mainly because of insufficient use of fertilisers. In June 2017, Uganda adopted its National Fertiliser Policy (NFP) in whose foreword is highlighted the big need for the country to increase its use of fertilisers in order for the country to achieve food and income security, as well as environmental health. The Abuja Fertilizer Summit 2006 recommends that African countries apply at least 50kg of nutrients per hectare by 2015 to attain the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) target of six percent annual growth in the agricultural sector. In the NFP introduction statement, it is stated: “Uganda is far from achieving this target, and its loss of soil nutrients remains one of the highest in Africa.”

A simple Google search on fertiliser use in Uganda indicates that our fertiliser usage averaged around 2.4kgs per hectare in 2021, which was far below the CAADP recommended fertiliser application per hectare. It is, however, also indicated that many commercial farmers are increasing their fertiliser application. Yet Ugandan agriculture is dominated by poor small scale farmers with little understanding of the advantages of fertiliser usage, and with no capacity of purchasing them given the high financial costs involved.

Improving agriculture vital

In her paper about the use of organic fertiliser in Uganda titled “Uganda Strategy Support Program,” Juliet Namaazi, a senior research assistant with the Kampala office of the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), has made a similar observation. “Improving agricultural productivity is vital for poor households in Uganda to meet their food security needs and to promote sustained increases in income. Inorganic fertiliser can be a powerful productivity enhancing input.

While Uganda has one of the highest soil nutrient depletion rates in the world, it has one of the lowest rates of annual inorganic fertiliser application – only1.8kg per hectare. The World Bank calculated that the value of replacing these depleted soil nutrients could be 20 percent of average rural Ugandan household income. Promoting fertiliser use is, therefore, crucial to sustainably increase agricultural productivity in Uganda.” The truth is that both organic and inorganic fertilisers are difficult to obtain for most smallholder farmers. Some of them keep small animals like pigs, goats, and sheep whose droppings are not enough to supply the needed soil nutrient content for their gardens. Some keep a cow or two.

Others keep chicken and ducks but it is generally difficult for smallholder farmers to have sufficient livestock manure for their gardens. Herders and pastoralist communities regularly have huge amounts of cow dung for sale but its high cost and transportation charges make it out of reach for most smallholder farmers. Organic fertilisers are said to last longer in the soil than most inorganic fertilisers, which are quite effective but last a few months in the soil.

Enter Biochar

One type of organic fertiliser, biochar, stands out as exceptionally long-lasting when put into the soil. It is a form of charcoal made from organic matter such as wood treated at high heat and once applied as fertiliser on farming soil it is known to last several years and to be efficient in replenishing it with nutrients. Farmers can be taught the skill of making biochar from dry tree branches and any other available organic materials. The dilemma, however, is that using wood for making biochar would be against the efforts and targets of forestation and climate change mitigation.

The good news is that now an alternative organic material from which to obtain massive amounts of biochar has been found following a study carried out in the UK and whose results were released recently. Some of the study’s findings were published in an article authored by Andy Deng and published in the Guardian of on August 11, indicating that charcoal made from human solid waste could help solve fertiliser shortages, as well as reduce pollution and energy use.

According to the study, biochar, which is a form of charcoal made from organic matter treated at high heat, has for years been used as fertiliser on farming soil, and is known to be efficient in replenishing soil with nutrients. It says the process of making biochar removes carbon from the atmosphere, making it a useful carbon sink. The study further reveals that human solid excrement contains nutrients needed for crop growth and a new source of them could cut farming’s huge carbon dioxide output.

Treated sewarage sludge

The study estimated that biochar made from solid human waste could provide up to seven percent of the phosphorus used around the world each year. Although the biochar process converts only solids, nutrients taken from urine could be added to it, and the researchers found this could provide for 15 percent of annual phosphorus application, 17 percent of nitrogen, and up to 25 percent of potassium. Treated sewage sludge is already spread on farmland, although its usage is controversial as it often contains micro plastics, heavy metals, pathogens, and pharmaceuticals. The researchers say biochar can avoid this problem by separating the waste at source.

The study estimated that the biochar process could decrease both the weight and volume of solid excrement by up to 90 percent, which represents a significant gain in efficiency when compared with transporting sewage sludge, due to the latter’s high water content. Unknown to most people, here in Uganda treated human waste in many large towns is already being used as manure in flower gardens, and it is also bought by some farmers who buy trucks of it for use as manure in their crop farms.

Emmanuel Mujuni, the general manager of Masaka City branch of National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), told Seeds of Gold: “All human waste at our collection points undergoes thorough treatment and it cannot spread any disease after that treatment. It is entirely safe to use as manure in crop gardens.”

Denis Masembe also of NWSC, Masaka branch, said there is a big demand for human waste manure in the region.

“A tipper forward truck is sold at Shs80,000 and quite a number of farmers are aware of the availability of this manure. One of the advantages of using human waste manure is that often the farmer finds fruit trees like oranges and lemons growing in the garden as well as tomatoes and water melon.” Dr Eseri Nankya, a soil scientist at the National Agricultural Research Organization (Naro), said the matter of using human waste as manure should be subjected to further research.



