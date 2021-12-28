Bird flu kills 100,000 hens at Czech farm

A hen. 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The disease is currently plaguing Europe, with France reporting an outbreak in its foie gras producing Landes region last week.

Czech vets are due to cull 80,000 hens at a farm where over 100,000 animals have died of bird flu since late last week, the state veterinary office said Tuesday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.