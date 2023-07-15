Bishop Ahimbisibwe preaches coffee value addition  

After four years of aggressive investment, the fast growing Kyamate coffee project, under the watchful eye of the Bishop of South Ankole Diocese Rt. Rev. Nathan Ahimbisibwe is graduating to the next lucrative and production phase.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe told Seeds of Gold at Kyamate, that they are now harvesting the yields that were planted in September 2019.

“We are harvesting from the 23 acres of coffee at the Diocesan Centre-Kyamate and silencing people who thought we were joking when we began the project. God gave us the fertile land which we are making good use of. In Genesis Chapter 1:26 God commands man to have dominion over land and water and therefore we will not stop at planting more coffee yet,” says Bishop Ahimbisibwe.

Hands-on

Our visit at his residence surprised us with the man of God rolling his sleeves and adjusting his collar to spread drying coffee beans on tarpaulins in his vast compound. And he did it with relative ease and glee.

“This is our first bumper harvest and I’m glad to tell you that we shall pick these coffee beans until September this year. The Baganda say ‘emwanyi terimba’ (coffee benefits are real) and this is testimony to our ambitions dream as farmers in the greater Ankole,” he added.

Tough start

Bishop Ahimbisibwe says he conceived the coffee idea when he visited Hoima Diocese and witnessed first-hand a parish called Wambabya that had 30 acres of coffee and had greatly earned from exporting to America for 30 years.

“I immediately rang Dr Samuel Mugasi, Executive Director, and National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS) and explained to him about the project concept which he bought and supported me with seedlings. The parishioners embraced it wholeheartedly as did Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) and the Operation Wealthy Creation officials,” says Bishop Ahimbisibwe.

Expansion

From scratch, the project now has over 200 acres of coffee spread in various Ankole districts and their intention is to shift the goal posts to 500 acres in the next five years.

More than 200 acres are planted across all 281 churches, 61 parishes and 10 archdeaconries that make up the South Ankole diocese according to Bishop Ahimbisibwe.

They have been helped by the Church of Uganda that pays some workers while the formation of the South Ankole Growers Society is also easing most of the operations and expenses.

The farm produce has benefited from the inter-cropping with bananas and beans which ultimately boast their revenues and assures food security.

Value addition

With his production, Bishop Ahimbisibwe says they can’t be left out with the innovative coffee value addition drive being pushed by President Museveni and the global market demands.

“We have decided to go big on value addition to maximise profits and veer away from the traditional means. The government has given us a coffee hurler on for Kyamate coffee project. We are building a store in partnership with Nelson Tugume’ Inspire Africa that will help us in value addition with the coffee consortium initiative and we want to make this the centre of coffee production in Uganda,” he asserted.

On top of the coffee hurler, government has extended to them a micro-irrigation system which uses solar and this has helped them during the dry season.

The bishop adds that Ntungamo alone has more than 70 coffee hurlers and with the good weather and fertile soils, it explains why they are gradually turning into the best coffee growers in the country.

Coffee consortium initiative

“The coffee consortium initiative is one of the best avenues to have better quality and quantity coffee beans and post harvesting will be done at a bigger scale. The market will be global and is a timely and welcome innovation,” says Bishop Ahimbisibwe.

To him, indulging in coffee production has helped the church to fight laziness and poverty among the parishioners and was an escape route when donor aid was cut to most of the church’s revenues.

It is undoubtedly growing into a billions’ project considering an acre of coffee yields about Shs14m and they are now close to 300 acres.

The coffee investment consortium initiative, according to Tugume, will be the umbrella of the unions that will seek to bring together desperate coffee farmers, their differences and the competition in the market notwithstanding.

Just recently, Museveni earmarked $10m (Shs3.7bn) to be invested into the Coffee Consortium project that includes the six hubs of Ntungamo, Kapchwora, Namanve, Zombo, Mitooma, Rwenzori and Omukazi W’omutima in Kanungu.

Labour challenge

The usual farming challenges in Uganda grapple Kyamate coffee farmers apart from. diseases because they get disease resistant seedlings.