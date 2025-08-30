Brazilian coffee spacing not ideal for Uganda – experts

Uganda's ambitious pursuit of becoming a global coffee powerhouse, with a target of 20 million bags, has led many farmers to embrace the high-density ‘Brazilian model’ of planting. With its promise of maximising yield per acre, the method has been touted as the fastest path to prosperity. But as more farmers plant their hopes in this foreign system, local experts are sounding the alarm, warning that this modern solution may be a costly misstep for the ‘green gold.’

The allure of the Brazilian model

The Brazilian model, a high-intensity farming system, is particularly popular with farmers eager to maximise their yield per acre. It's a method championed by organisations such as National Union of Coffee Agribusiness and Farm Enterprises (NUCAFE) to meet the national goal of producing 20 million 60kg bags of coffee. The Brazilian model allows for approximately 1,300 plants per acre, with trees planted just one metre apart and rows spaced three metres apart. This is a significant increase from the traditional Ugandan system, which uses a three-by-three-metre spacing, resulting in a much lower density of about 450 trees per acre.

The Brazilian method is premised on intense fertilisation, watering, and proper canopy management to sustain the high number of plants. A farmer using this method is John Bosco Sebabi, a teacher who applies the Brazilian model on his three-acre plot in Ngogolo, Kajjansi Town Council in Wakiso District. “We have historically grown coffee but this system allows me to plant more trees, which effectively means I have a chance to earn more money,” he says. Joseph Nkandu, the Executive Director of NUCAFE, says pest problems are managed by cutting and burning affected branches and regularly spraying pesticides.

No to close spacing

Despite the promise of higher yields, Lorna Kwaka, a research officer and agronomist at Mukono Zonal Agricultural Research Institutes (MuZARDI), advises against the close spacing. “As Naro [National Agricultural Research Organisation], we did that experiment, and the results are out,” Kwaka says. “Even the publications are there. There was a student attached to it.” Kwaka highlights key differences between the Ugandan and Brazilian contexts that make the close spacing problematic. “The spacing is quite close. Some farmers are doing one foot by one, others two by two metres. But what we recommend as Naro is three by three metres,” she says.

The primary issue, she explains, is the nature of Uganda’s Robusta coffee itself. "We would not want to go into the Brazilian spacing because their crop is not the same as ours. First of all, our Robusta coffee is quite robust, as you hear the word. It grows so big and the branches are so long.” Another critical difference lies in farming practices and food security. “As for us in Uganda, we always want to have food security. So we do intercrop. We have the bananas in the field, other farmers put beans to provide food for the family,” Kwaka notes.

Close spacing, she argues, would severely limit the space for these other crops, affecting food supply for the family.

Beyond space, the high-density model also creates an environment ripe for pests and diseases. “So if you do that close spacing, it means you're going to limit other crops, or you're going to affect the performance of other crops that you have in your field. That's why we recommend the spacing of three by three metres so that the other branch or the primaries don't touch each other.

Because once they touch each other, first of all, they will spread the pests, especially the BCTB and also the diseases,” Kwaka says. She explains: “As you know, fungal diseases, once one branch touches the other, that's how they're spread. So once the crop is so closely spaced, it will bring in pests and diseases, which at the end of the day will affect the production of your coffee."

Cost analysis

The Naro study provides concrete evidence to support these concerns. The research found that while close spacing (3m x 1m) resulted in a higher yield of 5.82 t cc/ha compared to the traditional spacing's 4.80 t cc/ha, it also led to a 13.2 percent higher incidence of the black coffee twig borer (BCTB). The study also notes that the high-density method requires a significant financial investment in fertilisers and irrigation, which may not be feasible for all smallholder farmers.

The traditional method, by contrast, produces a higher yield per tree (2.31 kg per tree versus 1.75 kg per tree) and allows for the intercropping of food crops, providing additional income and food security.

The proponents

While Naro's research raises concerns, proponents of the Brazilian model argue that the benefits outweigh the risks. Mr Nkandu maintains that with proper management, the high-density model is the most effective way to meet the country's ambitious production goals. He points out that the challenges of pests and diseases are not unique to this system.

“The point is that regardless of what spacing regime you choose, you have to manage pests and diseases,” Nkandu has said in previous interviews.

Nkandu also highlights that the Brazilian model maximizes land use, a crucial factor as land becomes scarcer. As Kwaka put it, "It’s about striking a balance. We are not against farmers getting more yields, but it has to be done sustainably without compromising food security and the long-term health of our coffee."

Uganda’s coffee in numbers

● In the past year, Uganda exported 6.3 million 60-kg bags of coffee, earning a high of $1.25 billion. This has made Uganda the top coffee exporter in Africa and the eighth largest globally.

● Uganda has an ambitious plan to increase annual production to 20 million bags by 2030.

● The industry supports the livelihoods of over 1.5 million households involved in coffee farming.

● The vast majority of Uganda’s coffee is for export, with only 3-4% consumed locally.

● The dominant crop is Robusta coffee, making up more than 80% of total production.

● Europe is the biggest buyer, purchasing as much as 72 percent of Uganda’s coffee exports. Italy and Germany are the top importers.



