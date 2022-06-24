Broiler feeding and lighting programme

The broiler feeding process is aimed at making sure that the bird, being raised for meat, attains the desired weight at the time of slaughter.

According to Dr Ismail Nsubuga, a veterinary adviser at Concfeed International to attain this, the correct feeding schedule must be followed, day by day, week by week.

Failure to do this will lead to an increase in the duration the farmer keeps the broilers, meaning more costs.

This could lead to losses because the broiler meat market will not make up for the extra cost the farmer incurred.

This is because, in most markets, broilers are sold according to weight and the price set by the market dynamics of demand and supply. In some markets, the prices are usually fixed.

The broiler feeding chart, broiler lighting programme, broiler changeover schedule, and broiler growth chart is available for download at the end of this article.

For us to understand the broiler feeding schedule, it is important to understand broiler chicken first.

Broiler house

Your poultry house should be tall enough with wide window frames having wire mesh to enable free aeration.

Good ventilation will remove excess heat, dust and other dangerous gases. Where possible, your poultry house floor should be concrete to guard against rodents like rats and to ensure thorough cleaning and disinfection.

Understanding broilers

Most of the broiler chicks sold in the market come branded in variation according to the brooder farm.

The commercial broiler industry did not exist before the 1930s. Before this, indigenous breeds were kept for meat.

They took a long time to gain the desired weight. Researchers set out to breed a bird that would gain weight quickly and had a body frame that would support the meat such as broad breasts.

After years of work, the broiler was developed and has become the most common breed used in commercial broiler production. It comes in colour white, with the skin colour being yellow.

They are calm and friendly, best suited for keeping under confinement. They cannot fly away from predators, or forage for their own food.

The broilers come in both male and female, with the male gaining more weight than the females. A misconception is that broilers are genetically modified organisms (GMO). They are just products of selective breeding between different chicken breeds.

Most broiler farmers keep them under confinement, with the target of getting them to the market between six and eight weeks.

The earlier they reach the desired weight, the more profitable it will be for the farmer because they will cut costs on the extra feed and other inputs needed to keep them longer.

Following a good broiler feeding guide will ensure the birds gain the weight in a good time.

Nutrition needs

Broilers feed consists of higher protein ration, compared to feed for layers. This is to spur them to gain weight quickly. Let us have a quick look at the nutrition requirements for broilers.

Energy (grains)

Broilers need what is called metabolizable energy, which is the remaining energy after the loss in urine and droppings. Energy is needed to support body processes, movement, respiration, etc. Energy, derived from the grain component in feeds, is responsible for the quality of broiler meat.

Too little will lead to low weight gain and too much will lead to the meat that has too much fat.

Crude Protein

Crude protein, from plants and animal products, provide essential amino acids needed for growth and development of tissue.

Fibre

Broilers need fibre in order to be able to digest feed well and generally for the general health of the digestive system.

Calcium

Broilers need calcium for bone development. Other components of broiler feed include Methionine, Lysine, Sodium, and Phosphorus.

Broiler feeding cart

Broiler feeding is done ad libitum, meaning they are fed throughout. This means food has to be availed throughput for the chicks. Light should be provided at night for the broilers to see their food. For you to feed the broilers well, you need to have the broiler feeding program, the broiler lighting program and the broiler growth chart.

Broiler lighting programme

Broilers will need some time to rest at night for optimal growth rate and their general welfare. At these times, the lights should be switched off. Please see the lighting program below:-

• Day 0 to four (three hours)

• Day five (four hours)

• Day six (four hours)

• Day seven to 21 (six hours)

• Day 22 to 28 (four hours)

• Day 29 to day of sale (one hour)

Broiler feeding programme

For the first three to five days make sure you add glucose (for energy) and liquid paraffin which helps them in digestion. Please note that liquid paraffin is not kerosene. You can buy liquid paraffin at your local agro vet.

Day one to 21

Starter Mash. One chick will have eaten about one kilogramme of starter mash by day 21.

Day 21 to 35

Grower Mash. One chick will eat two kilogrammes of growers mash during this 14 day period.

Day 35 to 42

Finisher Mash – One chick will eat one kilogramme of finisher mash during this seven day period.

Broiler feed changeover

On day 20, there is a need to start the changeover from starter mash to growers mash. This should be done gradually.

Day 20 – Mix 75 percent of starter mash and 25 percent of growers mash

Day 21 – Mix 50 percent of starter mash and 50 percent of growers mash

Day 22 – Mix 25 percent of started mash and 75 percent of growers mash