Bugisu youth, veteran leaders want skilling programmes scaled up

By Dan Wandera More by this Author

A section of the youth and veteran leaders from Bugisu sub region have urged government to scale up the skiling programs targeting the population that is yet to exploit the growing market for products generated from both the farming and crafts industry.

The veterans and youth leaders want government to establish demonstration farms at regional and district level to ensure easy reach for all persons interested in acquiring skills without incurring costs in form of transport and up keep when they visit demonstration farms that are hundreds of miles from their respective districts and villages.

Mr Alex Wanyire, a youth leader from Sironko District on Sunday claimed that the exposure to farm knowledge from the different farm demonstration projects at the Kawumu Presidential Demonstration farm located in Luweero District has impacted his mindset on the use of smaller piece of land to generate wealth but wants this knowledge to benefit a bigger number in his home area.

“I'm blessed to have visited the different farm projects that I hope to start back at home but we want more of the demonstration plots established at regional and district level for people. Our people are missing the exposure to such projects because they cannot afford the expenses for the farm tours as individuals, Wanyire told the delegation visiting youth and veteran delegation at the Presidential Demonstration farm Kawumu on Sunday.

Mr Siraje Lubwama the war veterans chairperson, Mbale Estate claimed that establishment of more demonstration farms targeting the bigger number of the youth, women, veterans among other interest groups will greatly boost the wealth creation projects initiated by government. I have left Kawumu Presidential farm as a changed man ready to double my production capacity in farm projects but I also want more of my people back home in Mbale to get this knowledge.

Ms Rita Namwenge the National Coordinator for the Presidential Initiative for Wealth-Emyooga on Sunday told the Daily Monitor that government has a plan to establish more demonstration farms at regional level including the ones already established in Kayunga, Otuke among other areas.

Advertisement

“The purpose for the farm tours is to prepare the different categories of groups that are benefiting from the Emyooga seed capital to make more informed decisions on particular projects targeting wealth generation. The practical skills are very important. The youth and veteran leaders have learnt how one can generate wealth through improved farm practices undertaken on smaller plots. President Museveni pioneered the establishment of the demonstration farm plots at Kawumu in Luweero District but several other demonstration plots have been established in other parts of the Country, Ms Namwenge told the Daily Monitor on Sunday.

Mr Geoffrey Gandugga , the Farm Manager at Kawumu Presidential Farm said the Coffee seedling generated at the nursery beds are distributed free of charge to farmers at the selected model villages to boost the improved farm practices. We have fish farming, bananas, pinepples, coffee, passion fruits, cattle rearing, poultry among many other projects established for demonstration purposes.