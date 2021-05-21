Bukenya turns hatchery into a goldmine

By Godfrey Lugaaju More by this Author

Poultry hatchery is increasingly becoming a venture to reckon with in Uganda, due to the growing demand for chicks by several farmers throughout the year.

It is against this backdrop that Simon Bukenya, a hatching entrepreneur at Kyagwe Poultry Farm in Bulenga, set out to tap into this venture. While in his second year at Makerere University in 2014, Bukenya came up with the idea of starting a poultry farm. He wanted to do something different from the ordinary hence settling for hatching.

Bukenya, who is a graduate of Information Technology, grew up with his mother who was a farmer dealing in poultry, piggery and goat rearing. He says mother inspired him to embrace farming.

Starting

Bukenya teamed up with his uncle Michael Sonko, who had just quit his iob to start poultry farming with a niche in hatching. With savings from previous jobs and a loan from a bank, the two purchased a hatching machine which cost them Shs150m.

The process

Bukenya says the process of hatching eggs has two steps which include setting and hatching. He explains that they receive eggs that are prepared. The eggs have to be not more than seven days old, not damaged and kept at room temperature. The eggs are then marked for easy identification.

“We then proceed to set the eggs. We have three setting machines, here we are able to sort damaged and two yolked eggs from the pool. We count with the customer and agree to receipt the process. The receipt contains the number of eggs, the symbol, collection date and amount to be paid upon picking,” he says.

He shares that they set eggs two times a week (Saturday and Tuesday) and customers are asked to collect the chicks 21 days from the time of setting, something that is always constant.

Bukenya sorts the eggs to grade them according to their quality.

Hatchery

In the hatchery, the eggs are placed in the hatching baskets and are still monitored for humidity and temperatures.

Humidity in the setter is different from that of the hatcher because the one in the hatcher is high compared to the setter. The temperatures remain normal in the hatchery.

Bukenya explains that it is after these three days that the customer has to come for their chicks but if they fail to come, he works out a plan with them to brood the chicks until they are picked. The chicks are vaccinated after hatching. “In each box, we pack 50 chicks. We normally have a 90 per cent hatching success rate,” he says.

Pricing

According to Bukenya, pricing is determined on the number and type of eggs. Besides chicken, Bukenya also hatches turkey, quails, and Guinea fowl.

They all differ in the time they spend in the process as turkey and Guinea fowls spend 28 days while the others take 21 days.

“For each egg, we charge Shs500 below five trays while Shs300 per egg is charged above five trays. Kuroilers (1day) are sold between Shs2,000 to Shs3,000 depending on the type.”

The challenges

Bukenya shares that the high cost of maintenance of machines is their biggest challenge since the machines run 24/7 all throughout the year.

Servicing the machines (three hatchers and three setters) is quite expensive as he has to change motors on a monthly basis and some maintenances are abrupt because electricity at times tends to burn the machine parts. “We spend close to Shs1.5m on maintenance per month. Electricity is also expensive and unstable,” he says.

The machines

Kyaggwe Poultry farm has three setting machines and three hatching machines. All these machines are automatic and provide the required humidity and temperature for the smooth running of the hatching process. The setter has an automatic timer that turns the eggs with electricity every after a specified time that is set.

The other two setters turn with gas and they are also set to a specific time to turn the eggs.