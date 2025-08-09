Cactus spiking as new wild ‘superfood’

The humble cactus, long dismissed as a thorny wild plant, is now being hailed as a new medicinal superfood. Rich in calcium and a host of other vital nutrients, this resilient plant is becoming a new frontier for farmers looking to diversify their crops. In the semi-arid regions, a spiky plant once known primarily for its use as a natural fence is rapidly gaining recognition as the new king of medicinal herbs. The cactus, long undervalued, is now at the heart of promising research trials, poised to become a superfood and a key player in agricultural innovation.

The most common specie is Opuntia, commonly called the prickly pear.

Versatility

At the Nabuin Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (ZARDI) in Karamoja, a demonstration garden is blooming with potential. Lead researcher Emmanuel Ikilai, also a soil scientist at the department of Crop and Natural Resources, says the cactus has vital medicinal properties. "It's the best candidate for enhancing vegetable production," Ikilai asserts. His research has unveiled a high concentration of calcium and a remarkable ability to help manage high blood pressure. Sharing a personal testimony Ikilai shares; "I went to hospital when my blood pressure was at 165mmHg, a level considered dangerously high— and after taking cactus juice for one week, it came down to 120 mmHg, a perfectly healthy reading." He advises taking at least one cup a day for its medicinal benefits.

While generally safe for most people when consumed in food amounts, cactus can cause minor side effects in some individuals, including nausea, bloating, diarrhoea, and headaches. He advises that pregnant and breastfeeding women should avoid it. People with sensitive digestive systems should consume it in moderation to avoid discomfort. There is a known interaction with drugs used to control blood sugar. Because prickly pear can lower blood sugar, taking it with diabetes medications could cause blood sugar levels to drop too low (hypoglycemia). It's crucial for individuals on such medication to consult a doctor before using cactus as a dietary supplement.

Beyond its health properties, the research is uncovering the plant's incredible versatility. At the recent Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic, Ikilai demonstrated how the slimy green cactus pads can be consumed as a sauce, juiced, or even converted into wine. The expert is also exploring options to combine it with aromatic sandalwood to create jelly, while the seeds are being used to develop smearing oil. But its potential is not limited to human consumption. In a region prone to hunger and drought like Karamoja, the cactus is proving to be a game-changer for agriculture and livestock. Ikilai’s field trials have shown that cactus, when used as an organic fertiliser, contributed a yield of 500g per tomato plant.

When combined with human urine, the results were even more staggering, with yields of up to 1.2kg per plant. This remarkable performance makes it an outstanding, eco-friendly alternative to conventional fertilisers like NPK and DAP. The plant’s evergreen nature and resilience are also a boon for animal husbandry. "We have created a ration of dry grass with a ratio of 60 per cent with cactus during the dry season and it’s proving to be a game-changer," Ikilai notes. The team at Nabuin ZARDI, which started its research last year, is now focusing on the basic agronomy of cactus, including validating spacing and other farming techniques.

Navigating the thorns

Harvesting the prickly pear, the most common type of cactus in Uganda, is a lesson in both patience and caution. It's often found in semi-arid regions, but its versatility allows it to thrive elsewhere. August is when the pads are adorned with ruby-red fruits, which are foraged and eaten raw. While the large spines are a visible threat, Ikilai warns that the tiny, almost invisible spikes on the fruit and pads are more dangerous, as they can embed hundreds of fine spines into the skin with a single brush. Before any use, it is crucial to remove all thorns. He warns that the glochids (tiny hair-like spines) can cause skin injuries to humans, and if they get into livestock feed, they can cause painful sores in the mouth and gastrointestinal tract. When it becomes invasive, it can form dense thickets that displace native plants, reduce the carrying capacity of grazing land, and hinder the movement of both livestock and wildlife. Its spines can also cause injuries to animals, leading to higher veterinary costs.

Juice and more

To prepare the simplest of cactus recipes, the juice, Ikilai advises getting at least five pads in a 10-litre bucket, chopping them into smaller pieces, and allowing for osmosis to occur. The mucus should then be sieved and consumed as a medicinal juice, with sugar added only if it is to be converted into wine. Although the cactus may appear to be a natural part of Uganda's landscape, it is not native to Africa. The cactus embodies the spirit of the Karamoja region, demonstrating that adversity can be turned into opportunity.

Its journey from a defensive plant to a potential food is a testament to human ingenuity and nature’s adaptability. Its potential has also captured the attention of the international community; in 2017, the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) highlighted prickly pear cactus as a resilient and nutritious food source in the face of climate change, noting that it is already being grown for food and livestock feed in about 30 countries worldwide.

Dr Emmanuel Ikilai (right) and one of his assistants Patricia Achayo display the cactus plant. PHOTO/GEORGE KATONGOLE

Farmer perspective

For a farmer considering venturing into cactus cultivation, the timeline and costs are remarkably favourable. While growing the plant from seed can take three to four years to produce fruit, a much faster method involves planting from a pad, a segment of the cactus that can be harvested from a mature plant. This approach can yield flowers and fruit in as little as a year. A well-tended plant in a warm climate can even be harvested for its pads up to six times a year, providing a consistent supply. In terms of income, a study on prickly pear production in similar semi-arid regions of Tunisia estimated the net profitability of a one-hectare farm to be around $800 (about Shs2.8m) annually. This indicates the plant’s solid economic viability, with income derived from both fruit and fodder sales. The cost of starting a cactus farm is relatively low, as the pads can be easily propagated, making land preparation and manual labour the primary initial expenses for new farmers.

The scope of cactus farming

Given the many advantages of cactus , there is a huge scope for cactus farming. Noticing these pros of cactus farming, many individuals and small scale entrepreneurs are joining the business. However, it is not that easy to do cactus farming when you are unaware of practices in cactus farming such as propagation, maintenance, packaging and marketing.

How to start cactus farming

It is easy to start cactus farming. All you need is a branch or leaves of the cactus plant. The cactus leaves are to be planted at a depth of between 5cm and 7cm into the soil. Within a few days, the propagated plant grows into a new one. However, there is no need for investing in land preparation as it requires little quantity of water and maintenance. There are only a few steps to start cactus farming, including propagation, planting, maintenance, harvesting and marketing.

Propagation

Select the available edible plants near your field.

Cut the leaf of the plant or some flat leaves and plant them in your garden. Within a few days, it produces new plants and flowering also starts as soon as the plant attains its vegetative phase. However, there are also some tissue culture techniques to produce some varieties of cactus plants.

Planting methods

You can grow or plant the cactus either in diagonal or rectangular rows. However, both methods are beneficial. In addition, you can also grow cactus in a field to serve as a border fence crop.

Maintenance

Cactus is a xerophyte and doesn’t require water to grow. However, go for a drip system to be able harvest cactus in less time. There is also less or fewer pests that attack cactus plants. Therefore, there is no need for any spraying of chemicals.

Harvesting

Harvesting is done when the plant attains a height of between 4 and 6 metres. At this time, harvest the flattened leaves and pack them immediately after harvesting in order to maintain their shelf life. The shelf life of cactus leaves is comparatively higher than other crops. Pack the flat leaves in plastic containers or wrap them with polythene. After, place them in plastic tray or crates.

Marketing

The market for cactus farming is increasing rapidly in recent days. There are food outlets in major towns that purchase cactus leaves. Such outlets serve various juices and salads made from cactus leaves and fruits, which are becoming famous nowadays as a healthy diet. There are also some processing industries that process cactus leaves for medicinal purpose. There are also some pharmaceutical industries that purchase cactus from the cactus farms itself.







