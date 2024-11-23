Can farmers really avoid chemicals?

I have been reading an article in the digital newsletter “Genetic Literacy Project” authored by Dr Stuart Smyth, an associate professor in the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics at the University of Saskatchewan. The article is titled:

“Environmentalists claim farmers can forgo genetically modified crops and chemicals and still grow bumper crops. If only farming was that easy!”

His argument is mainly based on the failure of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), set up at the end of the last century, to achieve zero hunger and eradicate extreme poverty.

He goes on to critically assess the progress of the next UN set of goals, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), launched in 2015. He refers to data from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), which indicated that between 2015 and 2019, the number of food-insecure people increased by about 60 million. This figure is predicted to rise by as much as another 150 million by 2030, potentially reaching a level higher than at any previous point in the 21st century.

“In 2023, the World Health Organisation estimated there were 733 million individuals who were food insecure, which is one in eleven people worldwide,” writes Stuart.

He therefore argues that, given the rising number of food-insecure people, there will not be a single solution to achieve SDG 2—to achieve zero hunger.

“This means an open mind is needed, as well as the willingness to navigate all options. However, NGOs have been highly critical of a set of technologies that could help to further reduce hunger. These innovations have robust evidence of improving crop yields, which reduces poverty. They advocate for returning to subsistence agriculture, involving no modern inputs such as synthetic fertilizers and chemicals, as well as higher-yielding genetically modified crop varieties.”

Dr Smyth does not agree that organic crops, agroecology, and regenerative agriculture will, on their own, overcome the significant challenges to increased food production, such as drought and increases in plant diseases and pests.

“In an ideal world, these crop production options might work, as they are cheaper and easier to teach, but they have consistently failed for centuries to produce the amount of food and protein needed. Examinations of these production processes confirm substantial yield lags compared to modern crop production practices.”