Caring for tomato seedlings and transplanting 

Farmers are advised to apply CAN fertiliser after the third week of planting.  Photo/Shabibah Nakirigya

By  Ann Macharia 

What you need to know:

  • Ideally, transplanting should be done early in the morning or late evening when the weather conditions are calm.

Recently Moses sowed tomato seeds in a raised nursery bed. He has been watering them twice a day and the seedlings have now emerged thus there is need to remove the mulch, which is one of the first nursery management practices. 
Delayed removal of mulch normally results in taller seedlings as the plants search for light. Later, such plants end up with stem breakages. 
Always remove the mulch when the weather condition is cool and do it gently to avoid causing injuries to the seedlings. Place the removed mulch far away since it may harbour pests and diseases.
As a good practice, remove the mulch when 70 percent of the seedlings have germinated, and water the plants soon after.  
      
We erected a shade net on top of the nursery to shelter the seedlings against the harsh environmental conditions currently experienced in Kajiado.
In the place of a shade net, you can also use dry grass which you should erect a metre-high. 
Secure the shading materials by tying strings across or placing rafters on top to prevent them from being blown away by the wind.
As the seedlings germinate, some weeds also grow thus weeding is necessary and do it manually.

