Chicken with higher returns

Please advise me which chicken breeds have high economic returns. I have been keeping indigenous chickens but they feed a lot. So the project is expensive. Farmer

Dear farmer

The type of poultry enterprise to engage in will be determined by feasibility study, financial projection, business plan, poultry management, poultry niche, standard operating procedure, target market, and farmer’s interest.

Factors contributing to poultry farming being profitable include increasing demand for food (eggs and meat) as human population rises and more awareness on health implications of red meat.

There are several niches in poultry production including egg production (layers), meat production (broilers), chicken breeding (hatchery), poultry feed production, poultry equipment manufacturing, egg and meat processing, packaging and marketing poultry marketing and consultancy.

Resources available will determine whether the farmer will venture into intensive, semi-intensive or extensive systems.

Poultry location, housing your birds, poultry equipment and appliances, feeding your birds, poor marketing, lack of support from the government, high start-up capital, outbreak of diseases, non-availability and affordability of vaccines, and adulteration and high cost of poultry food are some of the things that need to be sorted to ensure money ends in the farmer’s pocket.

When planning and consulting is properly done, any poultry enterprise earns the farmer good money.

Choosing a breed

Choosing a breed to rear ultimately depends on your production needs, management (free-range or intensive), resources and target market.

Kuroiler and indigenous chicken both serve as dual-purpose birds, however, Kuroilers are hybrids with the ability to respond well to intensive or semi-intensive systems by attaining market weights of about two to four kilogrammes in four months and reach maturity at five months with egg production levels of 180–200 eggs per year.

Indigenous chickens, on the other hand, respond well to free-range system given their high tolerance level to scavenging.

However, the disadvantage with Kuroiler is that they rarely go broody and hence do not sit on eggs.

The type of market you intend to target will influence your choice of breed as certain markets prefer products on the basis of taste attributes.

Indigenous chicken is preferred due to lean meat and taste attributes of the products while the Kuroilers tend to deposit a lot of fat on their carcass especially under intensive feeding.