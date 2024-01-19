Chickpea farming: A growing food source

Chickpea is increasingly becoming an important crop in East Africa due to its desirable attributes such as high drought tolerance, nitrogen fixation, grain/seed productivity and market potential.

Chickpea is a major source of high quality protein for human diets and has potential of bridging the nutritional gap among rural households during drought periods.

With the aim of improving household income in South Western Uganda, National Agricultural Advisory Services introduced several chickpea varieties between 2004 and 2007 in the zone targeting a local agro-producer processor.

Dozens of varieties of chickpea are cultivated throughout the world. In Uganda, there are mainly two varieties of chickpea; Desi and Kabuli. The top producers in Africa are Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Niger, South Sudan, Sudan, Togo, Uganda, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe.

Chickpeas were introduced in Uganda by the Indians and they increased from 2,000ha in 1972 to 8,843ha in 2021 growing at an average annual rate of 6.33 percent.

Numerous farmers have adopted growing of the crop however, due to the limited capacity of the processor to buy all chickpea produce, most farmers abandoned the crop since there was no other alternative use or markets known.

Experts however say there is potential for farmers to adopt growing of the crop as income earning initiative due to growing market demand in the East African region and beyond.

Potential

In a research paper authored by a team of agricultural scientists led by Robert Muzira, the potential for successful cultivation of chickpeas in western Uganda is elucidated.

The introduction of chickpeas in Uganda dates back to 2004 when the National Agricultural and Advisory Services (Naads) introduced this legume as a rotation crop to enhance soil fertility.

Traditionally absent in Ugandan agriculture, chickpeas have emerged as an under-utilised legume with substantial potential to address nutritional and food security challenges in impoverished rural households.

Chickpeas are recognised for their high protein content, ranging from 20-22 percent, and are rich in fibre, minerals, and uncirculated fatty acids.

Capitalising on soil residual moisture, chickpeas can be cultivated toward the end of the rainy season when annual crops are harvested. This strategic timing allows for efficient utilisation of available labour during the dry season.

With a brief maturity period of three months, chickpeas yield grains for household consumption precisely when food scarcity is critical, providing substantial biomass that protects soil from desiccation caused by the sun’s heat.

Moreover, chickpeas contribute to improved soil physical properties and boast a high nitrogen fixation capacity, conserving nutrients for subsequent crops in the rotation.

Due to land constraints, farmers often intercrop chickpeas with bananas to maximise space between stools and avail additional benefits, including pest and disease management.

Best practices

The best farming practices for chickpeas involve considerations such as soil type, spacing, and sowing depth. Chickpeas thrive in well-drained sandy clay loam soils, and wide spacing, with some crops grown on a 24x24cm grid, is optimal.

Inoculation is imperative, and farmers are advised to use Novozyme inoculants, either as a slurry in moist soil or as a dry inoculant, to enhance growth.

Weed pressure and disease risks are addressed through pre-emergent options and strategic fungicide applications.

Chickpeas, being naturally acidic, generally experience minimal insect issues during the growing season. However, action may be warranted against the heliothis insect at early podding stages, especially since chickpeas destined for human consumption have zero tolerance for grubs.

Harvesting is recommended when chickpeas reach 14 percent moisture, but precautions are necessary due to the flammable dust produced during the process. Techniques such as plastic extension fingers on harvesting equipment assist in minimising pod loss. Harvesting in humid conditions is generally an advantage as there is less pod shatter.

Chickpeas can be stored effectively on a short-term basis, with phosphine being the recommended method for pest control.

It’s advised to store chickpeas in insect free storage and to make sure there is no cereal contamination in the silo.

Storage precautions include checking for traces of cereal and moisture when unloading chickpeas. Regular inspection, especially at the top of the storage area, is advised to prevent contamination during out loading.



Extra care

When retrieving chickpeas from storage after a period of time, inspect the sample (especially the top of the storage area), to make sure no moisture or mould is present due to chickpeas sweating. The top of the storage area can be a trap for moisture/mould and can contaminate the whole storage area when out loading.