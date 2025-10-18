China’s big ear goats to boost meat and milk production

Government, through the National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO), has received a consignment of Jianzhou Big Ear Goats from China to enhance research and breed improvement in Uganda’s livestock sector.

The breeds which were imported in July under the FAO-China-Uganda South-South Cooperation Project Framework were cleared for release after completing the mandatory 21-day quarantine.

Officials say the goats will be used to improve the genetic potential of local breeds, enhance productivity, and support Uganda’s drive toward agro-industrialisation.

The goats were officially handed over by the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries at a ceremony held at the National Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Databank (NAGRC & DB) farm in Entebbe. Speaking at the handover, the minister of State for Animal Industry, Lt Col (Rtd) Bright Rwamirama, said the introduction of the Jianzhou Big Ear Goats marks a major step toward transforming livestock breeding in Uganda.

“We already have some competitive breeds like the Boer from South Africa, but some of our indigenous breeds, such as Kigezi and Bitanga, do not gain sufficient weight,” Mr Rwamirama said. “With this new breed from China, we will conduct research to determine whether they truly are ‘wonder goats.’ If proven, we will import more and make them accessible to farmers across the country,” he said.

Col Rwamirama recalled how Uganda once failed to meet an international demand for goat exports due to limited supply, noting that high-yielding breeds are crucial for sustaining export markets and achieving food security. “We are no longer talking about just production but productivity, because our population is growing while land remains static. We must, therefore, adopt improved breeds that give better returns within shorter periods,” he added

Three main breeds

While receiving the goats on behalf of NARO, Dr Swidiq Mugerwa, the deputy director general for Research, said the Jianzhou Big Ear Goats are renowned for their fast growth rate and high meat yield, reaching up to 45kgs in only 18 months.

“The purpose of introducing this breed is to help Ugandan farmers increase both milk and meat production, thereby boosting household incomes and improving livelihoods,” Dr Mugerwa said.

He explained that Uganda’s goat population is dominated by three main indigenous breeds: Mubende, Small East African, and Kigezi goats. While the Mubende reaches about 35kg in two years and the Small East African averages 25kg, the Jianzhou Big Ear goat grows much faster, making it ideal for commercial breeding.

Mr Julius Twinamasiko, the national coordinator of the South-South Cooperation Project, said NARO will oversee the research and breeding work, while NAGRC&DB will handle the multiplication and distribution of the goats to farmers.

International cooperation

“This partnership shows how international cooperation can accelerate agricultural transformation. We appreciate FAO and the Chinese government for their continued support and call for an extension of the project to consolidate the gains achieved since 2012,” Twinamasiko said.

Since the project’s inception, China has dispatched 64 experts and technical officers to Uganda in areas such as crop production, livestock, aquaculture, and value addition, a move that has significantly strengthened Uganda’s research capacity.

Mr Martin Ameu, the FAO South-South Cooperation focal point, said the Jianzhou Big Ear Goats have shown great adaptability to Ugandan conditions and could greatly improve the productivity of local breeds.

“These goats are hardy, fast-growing, and produce quality meat and milk. They will play a key role in improving farmers’ incomes and promoting food security,” Mr Ameu said.