Climate change lessons for farmers 

In the recent few years in different parts of Uganda we have tended to see more incidences of prolonged drought, insufficient and scanty rainfall, soil degradation, and reduced general agricultural production resulting from crop failure and lack of pasture.

These could be indications of the much-talked-about climate change that we must all address. As pointed out in this column last Saturday, geographical and climate related challenges are not the only problems the Ugandan smallholder farmers are facing.

One of the problems is lack of guidance in family planning to ensure that they produce the number of children that their small farms can support. They also need education in nutrition so that they grow the essential crops and keep livestock to supply the nutrients for a balanced diet to live healthy lives.

The farmers must further be trained in better soil management practices to produce more crops (climate smart farming technologies).

Agricultural services extension officers must be facilitated to set up demonstration gardens in the villages from which farmers can copy farming practices that store moisture in the soil, improve organism activity, and protect seeds and soil from erosion.

Fertilisers must be made affordable and farmers must be taught how to apply them. Often the soil needs testing before synthetic fertilisers are applied which makes it necessary for simple soil analysis labs to be constructed in sub-counties of crop producing districts.

There should also be demonstrations of rainwater harvesting technologies for farmers to replicate and copy from. Farmers must also be enlightened about the availability on the market of drought tolerant and high yielding seeds.

Lack of sufficient pasture and fodder is a big animal production constraint. Farmers must be helped with knowledge about growing their own fodder grass and plants, as well as their nutritional value.

There are various pasture seeds that can be purchased and planted by the farmers during the rainy season. The farmer can harvest the forage and turn it into silage or hay for feeding the animals during the dry season when pasture is scarce. Farmers will need additional training in livestock management and forage seed multiplication.