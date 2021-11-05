Prime

Climate change scares farmers

A farmer in Lwengo District examines a wilting coffee tree under drought. PHOTO/MICHEAL J SSALI 

By  Michael J Ssali

What you need to know:

  • Focus on climate change measures,.

One of the most discussed topics globally in the past few weeks has been the UN climate change conference (COP26) in Glasgow, in the UK that began last Monday. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.